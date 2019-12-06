The Knicks Have Reportedly Fired Head Coach David Fizdale

The New York Knicks are never afraid to fire a head coach, and on Friday afternoon, that trend continued. David Fizdale, who the team hired with the hopes of molding talented youngsters into a squad that could attract superstars to the Big Apple, has been fired by the franchise’s front office.

The news of Fizdale’s ouster, along with the news assistant coach Keith Smart is also on his way out the door, comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Knicks also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/op7sOkJiiz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

The news of the move — which had been speculated for weeks — comes on the heels of a 37-point loss at Madison Square Garden on Thursday to the Denver Nuggets. It was the latest loss in what has been a brutal eight-game losing streak for New York, one that has dropped them to 4-18 on the season. This ties the worst start to a season in franchise history, which says a lot, as the Knicks have had some absolutely brutal squads over the years.

The Knicks are on an 8-game losing streak.

At Philly: Blew 17-point lead

Spurs: Down 28, lost by 7

Nets: 2-point loss

At Toronto: 28-point loss

Philly: Blew 16-pt lead

Boston: 18-4 Celtics run in 4th

At Milwaukee: Lost by 44

Nuggets: 37 point loss https://t.co/EytKRiIMeH — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 6, 2019

Under Fizdale’s tutelage, New York went 17-65 during the 2018-19 campaign, which was viewed as an all-out rebuild in the lead-up to a potentially successful free agent period this past summer. That, of course, did not happen, and the Knicks instead opted to bring in a collection of veteran frontcourt players with the hopes of being more competitive this season. That didn’t happen either, and now, they’ll need a new coach. Time will tell what comes next for Fizdale — who has now been fired in his second year with a franchise for the second time in his career — while New York is at its latest crossroad.