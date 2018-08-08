The Knicks Reportedly Plan On Waiving Joakim Noah Before The Season

Getty Image

If you are a connoisseur of NBA offseason workout Instagram videos, you’ve probably seen Joakim Noah pop up in some pickup games with other top NBA talent. Noah, who appeared in only seven games last season before being sent into exile by the Knicks, is scheduled to make $37.8 million over the next two years, making him one of the most immovable players in the league.

Noah had his issues with Jeff Hornacek, but it seems as though David Fizdale isn’t too keen on opening the door back up for Noah. ESPN’s Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski posted a story on Wednesday stating that despite some early optimism for Fizdale bringing Noah back into the fold, there has been “no traction” in any talks to do so.

That leaves the Knicks with a few options. One is to keep Noah and allow him to eat up a massive amount of cap space and a roster spot for the next two years, while not even really being a part of the team. Another is to trade him, but with the Hawks having already taken on Carmelo Anthony’s contract in a salary dump this summer, it seems the window for finding a team willing to make such a move has closed — if it were ever open given Noah’s contract is even worse being that it has one more year after this.