New York’s Search For A Franchise Point Guard

The Knicks weren’t in the lottery last night, but they might have benefited from the happenings anyways. Now that Cleveland is set with the top overall selection, and almost assuredly will take Kyrie Irving, it leaves them with a logjam at point guard. They have starter Baron Davis, Irving if he’s selected and also Ramon Sessions, who started 38 games for the Cavs last year while averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 assists a game. His four-year career has been up and down, but he’s proven he can get buckets if given minutes.

Alan Hahn of Newsday writes:

Mike D’Antoni has wanted Sessions since 2009, when he was a restricted free agent. The 25 year old point guard is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — yes, the same place where D’Antoni’s brother, Knicks assistant coach Dan D’Antoni, coached high school ball — and both D’Antoni’s feel Sessions would be a perfect fit in this offense.

Sessions could fit in New York. He’s a scorer first. In that system, baskets would come easy for him. But how similar is he to Toney Douglas? Would Douglas have to be traded or could he slide back over to the two spot?

Perhaps a better option (give up nothing/could be more worthwhile down the road) is what Chad Ford is saying. In his latest mock draft, Ford has the Knicks taking Josh Selby at 17. We have no doubt Selby will become a very good pro. The Knicks seem to feel the same way, writes Ford.

They’ve been looking long and hard at Selby for a while, thinking he’d thrive in Mike D’Antoni’s system, which allows guards much more freedom than they get at Kansas. Selby has lottery talent, but a shaky rÃ©sumÃ©. It may be a risk taking him this high, but he has a very high upside.

Ever since D’Antoni arrived, New York has been strapping their point guard hole with one band-aid after another. No long-term solution, just stop gates, players to get them from year to year. Chauncey Billups isn’t a part of the future, and will be trade bait one way or another. Selby has some serious talent, but how good can he become? And is he just a scorer or someone that can lead a team? He didn’t really answer any of those questions in college, so anyone picking him is banking on a return to his high school promise.

No matter what they do this summer, New York is still on a tiresome journey, trying to pin down that point guard to take the pressure and offensive reigns away from their great scorers.

Sessions and Selby, despite their offensive talents, are probably complements rather than final pieces.

Is the backcourt the biggest need for the Knicks this offseason?

