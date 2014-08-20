Newly Re-Mastered Converse CONS Weapon Kicks Launch This Week

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
08.20.14 4 years ago

Converse might have been your dad’s brand, but they’re still classic. Their definitive silhouette comes back after yesterday announcing the launch of the new Converse CONS Weapon sneaker, joining the CONS Weapon Skate, Relfective Mesh, Patchwork and Ray Pack all launched earlier this summer.

Sporting the original Weapon design, now there’s an internal Y-bar with memory foam for cushion and fit and marbled EVA sockliner with added perforations to keep your foot cool.

There’s still the Star Chevron logo and the external T-bar doesn’t dramatically change from the original Weapon. Except the logo itself on the top and bottom and the external Y-bar were all updated to fit the improved performance a more advanced, contemporary look — like a digitally remastered movie.

The new Converse CONS Weapon sneaker is available in a selection of classic varsity colors including Black/White, Black/Purple, Red/Blue, White and Black. The sneaker collection is available for purchase starting on Thursday, August 21 at Converse retailers and on Converse.com/CONS for a suggested retail price of $85 USD.

What do you think?

