It’s not often that someone who averaged a rather modest 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game is one of the most coveted free agents on the market, but for the top contenders in the NBA going into the 2021-22 season, few players are higher on more free agency boards than Nic Batum.

After joining the Clippers on a minimum deal following a buyout from Charlotte, Batum emerged as an ideal small-ball big, playing spectacular defense while offering some needed tertiary creation, timely off-ball movement cutting, and terrific shooting. Batum posted 46.4/40.4/82.8 shooting splits in Los Angeles this past season, and in doing so he became a prized veteran target for just about every team with a mid-level to spend and championship dreams.

Ultimately, Batum chose to return to the Clippers on a deal first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Nicolas Batum has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

There is at least some risk with Batum, particularly when remembering that he was virtually a non-entity at the end of his tenure in Charlotte. However, that risk is mitigated by his return to Los Angeles, with the Clippers finding a way to maximize his talents during a playoff push and plenty of minutes to fill due to the injury absence of Kawhi Leonard next season.

The expectation is that Batum is returning to the Clippers on the taxpayer mid-level, although the exact dollar figure hasn’t been reported, which has to feel like a steal for L.A. as their best hopes this offseason was to simply keep everyone together.