Nick Gartelle Is On His Own, Unconventional Coaching Journey

When he was finishing high school, Nick Gartelle learned how to coach basketball.

Gartelle’s father, David, is a basketball coach, running a skills training business and working with various professional teams. So while Nick was finishing high school and living with dad in Melbourne, Florida, he had his own apprenticeship. Gartelle did go on to become a coach — albeit not in the way he or his dad might have thought.

This past season, Gartelle was the head coach of T-Wolves Gaming, the 2K team for the Minnesota Timberwolves organization. When he was promoted to head coach from assistant coach, the 23-year-old Gartelle became the youngest coach in 2K League history. According to Gartelle, his dad was all-in on him pursuing this form of coaching.

“Outside of my friends, my dad was one of the few people that really supported me going for esports,” he says. “No one else really understood it. But he actually had seen it on TV and said ‘Nick, you should look at this — you’re always playing 2K anyway.’”

Gartelle started his 2K journey back in 2018 when he was in college in New York City, going to watch the 2K League in person after class everyday. For that season, he believes he only missed a week of play because he was in Barcelona helping coach at a basketball clinic with his dad.)

“It wasn’t the esports for me really,” he says about what drew him to attend and chase a job in the 2K League. “It’s about the love of 2K. I’ve played 2K all my life. I’ve played the game since 2K9 and when I’m not working, I’m probably playing 2K. So I figured I play this every day, I might as well go for it.”

That season, he was tipped off by a friend about open job interviews with the Nets’ G League team for security and non-2K roles.

“So I went to the interviews and told them ‘I have no interest in any of these jobs, but I hear you guys are starting a 2K team and I’d like to get involved with that’, he says. “And they looked out for me and I kept interviewing and they gave me a shot.”