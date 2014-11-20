Nick Young Defines “Swag” By Evoking Pop Legends Michael Jackson, Prince

We might just resort to a “Quote of the Day” post from Nick Young going forward – especially if his swag keeps rubbing off on the Los Angeles Lakers. After helping his team to a road win against the Dwight Howard-less Houston Rockets last night, Young clarified the definition of “swag” by evoking a pair of pop music legends.

The definition of "swag," according to @NickSwagyPYoung: "I leave a presence. I'm like Michael Jackson, Prince, all those other guys." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) November 20, 2014

Sounds about right:

Don’t look now, but the Lakers are 2-0 with Young in the lineup. All Kobe Bryant and company needed to turn their season around, apparently, was a little swag. And if Los Angeles can keep this up, purple-and-gold clad fans everywhere will surely be partying like it’s – you guessed it – “1999.”

