Nick Young Is Making Lakers Rookie Jordan Clarkson Call Him “Daddy Swag”

If sheer entertainment value is what the Los Angeles Lakers had in mind when signing Nick Young to a four-year, $21.3 million contract, then Mitch Kupchak and company are surely pleased with Swaggy P’s offseason performance. Whether it’s jet-setting with his superstar musician girlfriend, showing off his underrated hops, or playing pick-up with unsuspecting youngsters on the blacktop, Young has clearly made the most of his time off.

Young continued his wholly amusing offseason antics recently, informing Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell of the hilarious yet unsurprising nickname he’s charged rookie Jordan Clarkson with calling him.

Young: Well the rooks know. Y’all gotta ask them what they gotta call me all year. When you talk to them next time, ask Jordan what he calls me every morning, and ask Julius [Randle] what he calls me every morning. That’s their first part of rookie duties. I’m a little vet now, so I’m about to have fun with these young guys.

Trudell later caught up with Clarkson, who sheepishly admitted the name he’s been told to call Swaggy P.

“He told me to call him Daddy Swag,” Clarkson says.

As amazing as that is, Randle’s nickname obligation to Young must be even better. Trudell tried to coax it from the seventh pick in the 2014 draft, but Randle playfully refused.

“I had something different [than Clarkson]…,” he says. “Uhh, do I gotta say it?”

The 19 year-old Randle then mumbled his name for Young several times, intentionally making his voice inaudible. Kids will be kids.

And Swaggy P will stay Swaggy P. We wouldn’t like it any other way.

