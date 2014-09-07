Nick Young Thinks Kobe Bryant Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young recently took to Twitter to express his opinion that teammate Kobe Bryant is a better player than Michael Jordan. Young’s more accurate take – in our opinion, at least – is his adolescent one that Tracy McGrady was superior to the Black Mamba.

Swaggy P isn’t biased. He swears.

1: Kobe 2: Mj …..my opinion (and I'm not just saying that bcuz we teammates) if you no me you no I been saying this … — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 5, 2014

Does this next tweet discredit Young’s previous one?

At one point growing up I thought Tmac was better then the mamba — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 5, 2014

You’ll notice that Young didn’t mention where he ranks in the shooting guard pantheon. We’ll just assume it’s very, very high.

