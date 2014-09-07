Nick Young Thinks Kobe Bryant Is Better Than Michael Jordan

09.07.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young recently took to Twitter to express his opinion that teammate Kobe Bryant is a better player than Michael Jordan. Young’s more accurate take – in our opinion, at least – is his adolescent one that Tracy McGrady was superior to the Black Mamba.

Swaggy P isn’t biased. He swears.

Does this next tweet discredit Young’s previous one?

You’ll notice that Young didn’t mention where he ranks in the shooting guard pantheon. We’ll just assume it’s very, very high.

What do you think?

