Nick Young Thinks Kobe Bryant Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young recently took to Twitter to express his opinion that teammate Kobe Bryant is a better player than Michael Jordan. Young’s more accurate take – in our opinion, at least – is his adolescent one that Tracy McGrady was superior to the Black Mamba.
Swaggy P isn’t biased. He swears.
Does this next tweet discredit Young’s previous one?
You’ll notice that Young didn’t mention where he ranks in the shooting guard pantheon. We’ll just assume it’s very, very high.
What do you think?
Why are articles written about these silly opinions?
I agree. It’s not a slight to Kobe, or to anyone, to say they rank behind Jordan. It’s just truth and i’ve never met a single person who believed otherwise unless they were a massive Lakers homer.
i agree!