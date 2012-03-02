Nicki Minaj Disses Chris Bosh On Wax

If you were keeping up with my live coverage of All-Star Weekend, you probably would’ve noticed me paying close attention to Nicki Minaj. Not that I love her music. But you know why… Anyways, she dissed Chris Bosh in one of new songs called “Roman Reloaded” by spitting: Take you b—– to school than I Columbine you hoes/I hear the slick sh-t, b—- you washed/All you hoes cryin’ Christopher Bosh. Not exactly that buck that bought a bottle could’ve struck the lotto, but it does the trick. This video isn’t safe for work.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Should he be dissed for crying?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.