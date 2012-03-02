Nicki Minaj Disses Chris Bosh On Wax

If you were keeping up with my live coverage of All-Star Weekend, you probably would’ve noticed me paying close attention to Nicki Minaj. Not that I love her music. But you know why… Anyways, she dissed Chris Bosh in one of new songs called “Roman Reloaded” by spitting: Take you b—– to school than I Columbine you hoes/I hear the slick sh-t, b—- you washed/All you hoes cryin’ Christopher Bosh. Not exactly that buck that bought a bottle could’ve struck the lotto, but it does the trick. This video isn’t safe for work.
Should he be dissed for crying?
Yeah well the song is awful.
Someone explain to me why it’s a diss? Sounds like she just needed a rhyming word and happen to be watching NBA TV that night. It makes no sense. Maybe Chris Bosh has a lot of “hoes” after him?
Trash…shes a stupid hoe. Lol
Doesn’t mean shit if it comes out of Nicki mouth.
yea it was just a reference to him crying after losing…song is wack. He still has more money than her, he will cry to the bank lol
If you listen to how she sings it (start somewhere around 1:14)… the diss on Bosh is more obvious.
That said, her reference to “Columbine” just reeks of stupidity and insensitivity.
b*tch can’t rap. Wouldn’t be known from anybody if she hadn’t a big bouncy booty
Are her 15 minutes almost up?!
bitch has a big booty that’s it. not shit on the mic
I believe this falls into the “who gives a f***” category