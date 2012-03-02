Nicki Minaj Disses Chris Bosh On Wax

If you were keeping up with my live coverage of All-Star Weekend, you probably would’ve noticed me paying close attention to Nicki Minaj. Not that I love her music. But you know why… Anyways, she dissed Chris Bosh in one of new songs called “Roman Reloaded” by spitting: Take you b—– to school than I Columbine you hoes/I hear the slick sh-t, b—- you washed/All you hoes cryin’ Christopher Bosh. Not exactly that buck that bought a bottle could’ve struck the lotto, but it does the trick. This video isn’t safe for work.

Should he be dissed for crying?

