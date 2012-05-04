Nike Air Force 1 Low “USAB”

Summer is always the perfect time to break out some Uptowns, and with the Olympics holding court in London later this year, you had to figure there would be some crazy sneaker releases coinciding with it. The Nike “USAB” collection features four pairs of sneakers, two pairs of Dunks and two Air Force 1s, all with Olympic and “Dream Team” styled colorways, and these Nike Air Force 1 Lows of the pack are probably our favorite.

The white midsole is countered by black accents. The face of the sneaker includes red leather across the forefoot and a mesh-like, carbon fiber at the heel area.

via SneakerWatch.com

