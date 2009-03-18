Nike Air Force 1 “Huarache” Hybrid

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.18.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

In the scheme of Air Force 1 Hybrid’s, these retain more of the AF1 than usual. Different from the AF1/Jordan Fusions, which are a true combination of both shoes, these Air Force 1/Huarache hybrids are dominated by the Force’s. If it weren’t for our boy Rich Lopez over at KixandtheCity, we would’ve thought that the only contribution from the Huarache is the tag on the tongue.

But there are some other elements of the Huarache here: they were inspired by the Mean Green Nike Air Huarache Runner.

The Mean Green Nike Air Force 1 Low x Nike Air Huarache is set to release on April 11th for $125.

