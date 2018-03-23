Nike

Nike is celebrating its Air Max sneakers with a events in three cities and a special collaboration with Acronym founder Errolson Hugh. The sneaker company has designated Air Max Day as March 26, and on Friday it announced there will be special sneaker drops and events in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles in a “digitally connected experience” using the company’s SNKRS app.

Nike described an artistic experience in cities around the world featuring art based on Air Max design of the past.

Special shoe drops in New York, Los Angeles and cities will celebrate the Air Max legacy with unique colorways, while Nike will host Nike ON AIR, a design workshop, in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo that brings the Nike design process to those in attendance.