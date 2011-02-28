Nike Air Max Fly By – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin
02.28.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Last week, I posted a version of the Nike Air Max Fly By personalized for Amar’e Stoudemire. Now, after already seeing the road colorway, check out the home edition for Blake Griffin. Between the Clippers colors and his “BG32” signature logo embellished on the upper strap, these just pop.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

