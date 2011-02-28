Nike Air Max Fly By – Blake Griffin Player Exclusive

Last week, I posted a version of the Nike Air Max Fly By personalized for Amar’e Stoudemire. Now, after already seeing the road colorway, check out the home edition for Blake Griffin. Between the Clippers colors and his “BG32” signature logo embellished on the upper strap, these just pop.
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
figgity giggity!!!
any, on the issue of shoes…
how many successful big men shoes have sucessful sneaker sales?
patrick ewing?
i need some help with the list while i go to payless to buy some shaq’s !
LOL at the ‘”BG32â€³ signature logo embellished on the upper strap’. Awesome creativity to create that thought-provoking logo, Nike. I could never never type out “BG32” in the Machine Italic typeface and put it on a shoe like you have so successfully achieved. Niiice. [/graphic design rant]