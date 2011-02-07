Nike Air Max Fly By – Rudy Gay Player Exclusive

If you didn’t cop Amar’e Stoudemire‘s version of the Nike Air Max Fly By, you should think strongly about getting this version personalized for Rudy Gay. Between the Memphis colors and his signature logo embellished on the upper strap, we can see why these are flying off the shelf at House of Hoops.
Source: House of Hoops
Loul Deng was rocking these the other day with his name on the side. These are sick.
But why does Nike keep using this format of shoe….with all the ankle injuries to their athletes they seriously should consider making a REAL shoe. Thats why Sheed always wore the AF 1’s.
Kinda looks like the Hyperfuse.Of course with some standout differences.