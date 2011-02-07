Nike Air Max Fly By – Rudy Gay Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
02.07.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

If you didn’t cop Amar’e Stoudemire‘s version of the Nike Air Max Fly By, you should think strongly about getting this version personalized for Rudy Gay. Between the Memphis colors and his signature logo embellished on the upper strap, we can see why these are flying off the shelf at House of Hoops.

What do you think?

Source: House of Hoops

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNIKENike Air Max Fly ByNike BasketballRudy GayStyle - Kicks and Gear

