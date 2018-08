Yesterday, I posted the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 designed for Richard Jefferson. But with the Hawks taking on the Magic tonight, I thought you might want to see a colorway made exclusively for Al Horford. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: House of Hoops

