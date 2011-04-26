Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 – Carlos Boozer Player Exclusive

04.26.11

Yesterday, I posted the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 designed for Richard Jefferson. Earlier today it was Al Horford. But with the Bulls taking on the Pacers tonight, I thought you might want to see a colorway made exclusively for Carlos Boozer. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

