Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 – Carlos Boozer Player Exclusive

Yesterday, I posted the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 designed for Richard Jefferson. Earlier today it was Al Horford. But with the Bulls taking on the Pacers tonight, I thought you might want to see a colorway made exclusively for Carlos Boozer. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Damn i luv it, the kick is fine.
This must be heavy as hell, Datz why Boozer doesn’t rotate
Do these come with some lame a** excuse for not playing for half the season and checking out of the playoffs?