Nike Air Penny V “Orlando” Release Date is Today

Today marks the release of the Nike Air Penny V “Orlando” in its black/white/blue colorway.

Foot Locker’s Unlocked Blog has some history of shoe and some detailed photos after the jump.

“The black/white/blue Orlando colorway for any shoe in Penny’s signature line has to be considered the original. Though it may remind some of Penny’s playing days, the Penny V is actually a new addition to Hardaway’s line of shoes from Nike. Though the Nike Air Penny IV was released 14 years ago, the Air Penny V falls seamlessly into the line. The “Orlando” release has a mostly black upper consisting of nubuck, mesh, and some Hyperfuse technology. Royal blue accents can be found on the inner lining, lower midsole, and Nike branding on either side of the shoe. A white upper midsole resembles the midsole on the Penny Air II.”

The Nike Air Penny V will be released today, October 3, at Foot Locker, House of Hoops by Foot Locker, and online at Footlocker.com for $165.

Here are some pics: