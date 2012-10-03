Nike Air Penny V “Orlando” Release Date is Today

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Sneakers
10.03.12 6 years ago

Today marks the release of the Nike Air Penny V “Orlando” in its black/white/blue colorway.

Foot Locker’s Unlocked Blog has some history of shoe and some detailed photos after the jump.

“The black/white/blue Orlando colorway for any shoe in Penny’s signature line has to be considered the original. Though it may remind some of Penny’s playing days, the Penny V is actually a new addition to Hardaway’s line of shoes from Nike. Though the Nike Air Penny IV was released 14 years ago, the Air Penny V falls seamlessly into the line. The “Orlando” release has a mostly black upper consisting of nubuck, mesh, and some Hyperfuse technology. Royal blue accents can be found on the inner lining, lower midsole, and Nike branding on either side of the shoe. A white upper midsole resembles the midsole on the Penny Air II.”

The Nike Air Penny V will be released today, October 3, at Foot Locker, House of Hoops by Foot Locker, and online at Footlocker.com for $165.

Here are some pics:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Sneakers
TAGSAnfernee "Penny" HardawayFOOT LOCKERKICKSNIKENike Air Penny VSNEAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP