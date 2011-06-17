Nike Air Shox Hyperballer – Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

During the NBA Finals, all the sneaker companies involved brought the heat for their guys’ feet. And for Shawn Marion, that meant a personalized version of the new Nike Air Shox Hyperballer. I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t want to get in a run with these! Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

