Nike Air Shox Hyperballer – Shawn Marion Player Exclusive

During the NBA Finals, all the sneaker companies involved brought the heat for their guys’ feet. And for Shawn Marion, that meant a personalized version of the new Nike Air Shox Hyperballer. I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t want to get in a run with these! Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
even though i didnt have enough money i always wanted to get the 1st shocks that VC used to wear. i tried on a pair of the running ones at footaction years back and was suprised how much spring it gives your jump. i cant only imagaine how much more in the basketball shoe.
aron, did you send the email out for the 9.8s yet? just checking cause my inbox is blank, sorry just really excited!
SUPER SICK LOOKIN SHOES….NIKE ALWAYS THE BEST