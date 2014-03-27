Nike Basketball Introduces 2014 Easter Collection

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
03.27.14 4 years ago

Earlier today, Nike unveiled their 2014 Easter Collection, which will include new colorways of the LeBron 11 Low, Kobe 9 EM and the KD VI, as well as matching t-shirts and hats. The collection will be available April 18 at Nike.com and select retail locations globally.

All three low-cut sneakers feature holiday-specific colorways and storylines. Showcasing a full-length Max Air bag, the LeBron 11 Low takes inspiration from Sunday Church, with a clean white upper and a paisley pattern mimicking the tropical palm trees of Miami. The Kobe 9 EM is celebrating the Easter tradition of coloring eggs, and sports engineered mesh and dynamic Flywire tech. Finally, the wristwatch-detailed KD VI takes its influences from Easter egg hunts, with a custom camouflage pattern and Easter iconography.

Take a closer look at the new shoes below and stay tuned for more release updates.

[RELATED: Nike Reveals Elite Series Hero Collection For LeBron, Kobe & KD]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGS2014 Easter CollectionKD VIKEVIN DURANTKobe 9 EliteKOBE BRYANTLeBron 11LeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike Basketball 2014 Easter CollectionNike KD VINike Kobe 9 EliteNike LeBron 11Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP