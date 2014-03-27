Nike Basketball Introduces 2014 Easter Collection

Earlier today, Nike unveiled their 2014 Easter Collection, which will include new colorways of the LeBron 11 Low, Kobe 9 EM and the KD VI, as well as matching t-shirts and hats. The collection will be available April 18 at Nike.com and select retail locations globally.

All three low-cut sneakers feature holiday-specific colorways and storylines. Showcasing a full-length Max Air bag, the LeBron 11 Low takes inspiration from Sunday Church, with a clean white upper and a paisley pattern mimicking the tropical palm trees of Miami. The Kobe 9 EM is celebrating the Easter tradition of coloring eggs, and sports engineered mesh and dynamic Flywire tech. Finally, the wristwatch-detailed KD VI takes its influences from Easter egg hunts, with a custom camouflage pattern and Easter iconography.

Take a closer look at the new shoes below and stay tuned for more release updates.

