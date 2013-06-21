Nike Celebrates LeBron’s Championship With A Special Sneaker Pack

When photos first leaked of LeBron‘s “2-Time Champion” sample , most figured they were part of a planned pack that would release should Miami pull off a win in the NBA Finals. After watching LeBron go off for one of the best shooting nights of his career in a Game 7 win,confirmed suspicions. The famous shoe sample is just a part of a championship pack meant to celebrate LeBron and the Heat’s back-to-back titles.

The pack includes the Nike LeBron X PS Elite, the Nike LeBron X Low, two hats and a t-shirt.

The LeBron X PS Elite was worn by him during Game 1 of the Finals, and features a red upper with a gloss geometric palm-leaf graphic inspired by Miami’s signature Art Deco architecture and native plant life. On the sock liners, there is a “2-time champion” graphic on the left and the seasons “11-12, 12-13” on the right.

The LeBron X Low has an upper showcasing birds and palm trees on a floral palm splatter print. Toe to midsole is covered in a black matte skin with a gloss chromaflair palm print graphic. The outsole is glow-in-the-dark. These shoes also have “2-time champion” on one sock-liner and “11-12, 12-13” on the other.

While the sneakers and hats will be sold as a pack in very limited quantities in North America and China, the “Witness 2” t-shirt is available now for pre-order on nike.com. It’ll hit stores early next week, so stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.