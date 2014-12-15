Nike Honors Kobe Scoring Milestone With NIKEiD Kobe 9 Elite Low “Mamba Moment”

12.15.14 4 years ago

We knew something was coming this weekend, when Kobe Bryant was on pace to pass Michael Jordan for third place all time on the NBA’s scoring list. When he did just that on Sunday in Minnesota, Nike revealed the NIKEiD Kobe 9 Elite Low “Mamba Moment”.

He’s done it, passing MJ on a pair of free throws over the weekend, so Nike is celebrating with the release of the Kobe 9 Elite Low on NIKEID.

The NBA’s Instagram account debuted them a little early, too:

Check out @kobebryant's #NBAkicks!

A photo posted by NBA (@nba) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

A purple and green multicolor Flyknit acts as the upper with a pre-set design. You can customize the laces, midsole, tongue and Swoosh. There are also 21 color choices available including a glow-in-the-dark and metallic options. You can also personalize the name and number on the tongue, though why would you when you’re not the one who surpassed Michael Jordan’s career point totals.

The NIKEiD KOBE 9 Elite Low “Mamba Moment” shoe is available globally now for $245, timed with Bryant’s scoring milestone. They are available for a limited time on nike.com.

(NIKE)

What do you think?

