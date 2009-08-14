Nike Hyperize: Philadelphia Exclusives

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.14.09 9 years ago 15 Comments

The newest House of Hoops location, opening today at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, will receive an exclusive Philadelphia inspired pack of the Nike Hyperize. The two shoes will help celebrate the grand opening weekend and the big city across the river.

The challenge red/varsity royal-white-green will be arriving on Saturday, while the varsity maize/black-white will be hitting Sunday. Don’t sleep!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCherry Hill MallFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsNEW JERSEYNike HyperizeStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP