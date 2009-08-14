Nike Hyperize: Philadelphia Exclusives

The newest House of Hoops location, opening today at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, will receive an exclusive Philadelphia inspired pack of the Nike Hyperize. The two shoes will help celebrate the grand opening weekend and the big city across the river.
The challenge red/varsity royal-white-green will be arriving on Saturday, while the varsity maize/black-white will be hitting Sunday. Don’t sleep!
I like them but for some reason they remind me of shoes a boxer might wear.
Weird I know.
They aight though.
thas retarded…nyc,la and the chi…and cherry hill, nj??
are they gunna b like harold and kumar and unnecessarily going to cherry hill for white castle when thers like 10 within 15 mins of hoboken
Cherry Hill is basically Philly East (or West, whichever, too lazy to look it up) which leads to the obvious question, WHY NOT JUST PUT IT IN PHILLY???
philly, i believe, taxes everything…last i understood, jersey doesn’t tax clothing…mad people from the philly area shop in jersey just because of that.
Cherry Hill Mall was under renovations last time I was there in the spring…it looks like they have capitalized by drawing some eyeballs with new stores like the House of Hoops. Bananas!
Cherry Hill is still metro Philly. It’s 15 mins outside of Center City Philly.
Casey, you’re right. I lived in Cherry Hill for a few years, moved away, but heard the mall did some major work to update itself. This is a good look for it.
Also, right now Philly has a huge budgetary crisis, so I’m guessing that they wanted some crazy fees just to open the store.
Not to mention Philly is heavily unionized, so if you build in Philly you better use a union, or you have no hope of getting your store open.
Sorry for getting off topic, but had to set some facts straight for the uninformed.
Still look like boxer shoes to me lol.
cherry hills got all the “suburban” trappings that philly doesnt have. mall stores, concentrated chain restaurants, fast food every 100 yards, and the ridiculous jersey “no left turns”…
never been to tha HOH in NYC tho so i’m def happy this is only a 15 min drive away
In order to be a metro to something..damn..you gotta at least be in the same state…Cherry Hill.ain’t shit when it comes to Philly…we don’t claim or recongize them as use..they just in the delaware valley..that about it. That’s like saying PENNSYLVANIA IS NEW JERSEY..2 DIFFERENT STATES, TAXES, GOVERNOR, MAYORS, DISTRICTS, AREA CODE, ZIP CODES, SCHOOLS, AVERAGE INCOME, DRIVER LICENSE, RULES, LAWS, GAS PRICES, DO I GOTTA CONTINUE…PLEASE STOP that…
Different states dont mean shit.I can get from my old house to Jersey in 10 minutes and I lived right near center city.Then Delaware is 20 minutes the other way.Thats why South Jersey and Northern DWare root for the Philly sports teams.
@Amos Leak
Ummmmmm…. you are so wrong, NYC metro consist of the southeast portion of Connecticut and the northeast portion of New Jersey. Please know what you are talking about before you post something that ignorant.
Correction… southwest portion of Connecticut.
Correction, these are actually a pair of shoes and not a geographical location.
Let me find out where you are from in PHILADELPHIA…DO YOU EVEN LIVE IN PHILLY…WE AIN’T TALKING ABOUT NY…YOU BRINGING UP STUFF THAT DOESN’T EVEN RELATE TO EACH OTHER..YOU JUST SAID THE STUPIDEST SHIT OF THE YEAR. ASK ANY TRUE PHILADELPHIA..THAT’S NOT EVEN CLOSE TO BE CONSIDERED PHILADELPHIA…DELAWARE VALLEY…YES..BUT PHILADELPHIA HELLO NOT..METRO IS MUCH DIFFERENT THEN OUR COUNTY AND AS FOR MY FACTS..YOU CHECK THEM FOR YOURSELF..THEY ARE ALL CORRECT AND I COULD GET 40 PEOPLE IN THIS THING RIGHT NOW AND VOUCH..YOU GO TO CHERRY HILL AND THEN GO TO PHILLY..2 DIFFERENT TYPES OF FEELS OF A CITY AND PLACE TO BE.
BASICALLY WHAT I AM SAYING IS..THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH METRO..WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA COMPARED TO CHERRY HILL..YOUR ASS JUMPED IN SOMETHING YOU HAVE NO CLUE ABOUT. EVERYBODY KNOWS WHAT THE DELAWARE VALLEY IS ABOUT…