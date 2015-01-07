Nike Introduces Sprawling “Black History Month” Collection

Nike is celebrating the upcoming Black History Month in February with a crazy collection of 28 items including 12 shoes and 16 apparel and accessory articles. The kicks include black/white color schemes of their latest signature releases, including the LeBron 12, Kyrie 1, KD 7, Kobe 9 Elite, the Air Jordan XX9, Air Jordan 1 and more.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Ever Higher Fund, which supports organizations that benefit underserved youth through sport.

All four of our current Nike Basketball signature athletes have BHM shoes and t-shirts, and the NBA celebrates MLK Day on Jan. 19.

Here are the Black History Month iterations of Nike’s signature basketball kicks for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant:

LEBRON 12

KOBE 9 ELITE

KD 7

KYRIE 1

Click for BHM Jordan Brand kicks and more…

