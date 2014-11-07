Nike KD 7 “N7” Drops Tomorrow As Part Of N7 Collection (Pics)

It’s been a difficult 2014-15 NBA season for Kevin Durant. A Jones fracture in his foot has knocked him out for the season’s first month. On top of that, Russell Westbrook is also missing time with a hand injury, and the team isn’t doing so well in their absence. Regardless, Nike continues to push out the latest colorways from his signature line for the KD 7. Dropping tomorrow is a special KD 7 “N7” as an homage to Native Americans.

The latest colorway comes wrapped with Native American imagery along the upper and energetic tones throughout it’s original silhouette.

Head over to select Nike retailers as this commemorative pack is set to release on November 8th at select Nike retailers and Nike.com.

From the release, comes some background on the N7 project from Nike:

“N7 is Nike’s long-time commitment and mission to inspire and enable two million Native American and Aboriginal youth in North America to participate in sport and physical activity. The N7 philosophy embraces the Native philosophy — In every deliberation we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations. To celebrate seven years of N7, the Nike Holiday 2014 N7 collection features graphics inspired by Northwest Coastal Art across a range of running, basketball, sportswear and training styles.”

In addition to the KD 7 “N7:, they’re also releasing N7 imagery for the women’s N7 Roshe Run woven, the men’s N7 Nike Free Inneva Woven and the Nike N7 ZOOM PEGASUS 31. You can check out the rest of the gear in the collection HERE.

(NIKE)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.