Nike Kobe 8 Player Exclusives For Skylar Diggins

We know Skylar Diggins and Kobe Bryant are big fans of each other, and as both are pure killers on the court, this particular clash of the titans makes perfect sense. During a recent workout, Diggins posted a picture to Instagram of her new player exclusives of the Nike Kobe 8.

The former Notre Dame star has had a busy offseason, becoming a top pick of the Tulsa Shock (hence the colorway on this shoe), as well as signing with Nike and Jay-Z‘s sports agency. Hopefully, she can live up to the hype during her rookie season in the WNBA.

