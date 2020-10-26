There may be no basketball sneaker line that is knows what it wants better than that of Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic star of the Brooklyn Nets has had, basically, the same silhouette on his signature Nike sneaker for six consecutive models now, as his line continues to be among the most popular mid-cut designs in the NBA and for casual hoopers.

The upcoming Kyrie 7 continues that legacy that began with the 2 and has featured steady little tweaks but, effectively, brought a similar look with new tech to the court each year. The Kyrie 7 even goes so far as to have the same “chassis,” per Nike, as the Kyrie 6, they just lightened it up with a mesh-composite upper and removing some of the color-blocking tabs from the outsole to make it the lightest edition of his sneaker yet. The strap is likewise gone, replaced with two “TPU tabs” to provide stability in the forefoot, and it features a new traction pattern molded specifically for Irving.

The Kyrie 7 will release in a variety of colorways — a release date is, currently, not official — from the classic black and white to a number of much brighter sneakers. The mesh upper allows for some added creativity in layering colors and the heel tab design changes out for each colorway, allowing for more customization, storytelling opportunities, and a unique design to each colorway that will release. I think my favorite of those is this Icons of Sport colorway, with colors that draw inspiration from some of his favorite players and coaches, but on the heel is the play design from his own iconic moment: his three in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.





The rest of the colorways that will be releasing soon after launch can be found below.





