Nike Debuted The New Kyrie 5 Which Will Release On November 22

11.01.18 2 hours ago

Nike

Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker line with Nike is among the most popular basketball shoes on the market (and among NBA players). The Kyrie 3 was the one that really took the line to a new level of popularity, and the Kyrie 4 made minor tweaks to the extremely comfortable on-court sneaker.

The Kyrie 5 will hit stores on November 22 in the “Black Magic” colorway, and it too features the familiar silhouette that Kyrie’s line has had in recent years and the look from the 3 to now is barely noticeable, just with some continual tweaking. The 5’s upper is more like the 3 than the 4, as the 4 had a more cushioned look on the back half.

Nike

