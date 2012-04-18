Nike LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.18.12 6 years ago
The Nike LeBron 9 line has produced many crazy colorways, and in the past few days, we’ve seen some incredible ID versions of the sneaker. But here is one of our favorite renditions: the Nike LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool.” According to our friends at KicksOnFire.com, the model is an ode to the Liverpool FC, the soccer team where LeBron has a minority stake. A red upper and turquoise accents come together to create one of the nicer colorways of the year.

There’s no release date as of yet, but a sample is currently on eBay for a Buy It Now price of $500.

Hit page 2 for more photos…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSLIVERPOOLNike BasketballNike LeBron 9 LowNike LeBron 9 Low "Liverpool"Nike Nike LeBron 9Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP