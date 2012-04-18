Nike LeBron 9 Low “Liverpool”

The Nike LeBron 9 line has produced many crazy colorways, and in the past few days, we’ve seen some incredible ID versions of the sneaker. But here is one of our favorite renditions: theAccording to our friends at KicksOnFire.com , the model is an ode to the Liverpool FC, the soccer team wherehas a minority stake. A red upper and turquoise accents come together to create one of the nicer colorways of the year.

There’s no release date as of yet, but a sample is currently on eBay for a Buy It Now price of $500.

Hit page 2 for more photos…