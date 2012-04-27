Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite “South Beach”

04.27.12 6 years ago
The Nike LeBron 8 PS was one of my favorite releases from the past year, and still gets time on the court for me. But out of last year’s LeBron releases, nothing came close to eclipsing the hype of the “South Beach” LeBron 8s. Now, Nike is bringing out a sequel – the Nike LeBron 9 P.S. Elite “South Beach” and it’s set to release on June 2 for $250. That’s a lot of cake, and while this one may not appear as iconic as last year’s “South Beach” version, it still has fans of LeBron James’ line going crazy.

