I don’t even know where to begin with these sneakers. The Nike LeBron 9 “What The LeBron?” may never hit retail, but that won’t stop people from trying to get their hands on them. Why? Take one look and the sneaker just screams hype. Combining a number of different LeBron 9 colorways – in much the same way Kobe‘s version was done up earlier this year – these joints look like they stepped out of a rainbow.

As Sole Collector points out, you can see the “Watch the Throne” laces. The upper is a dope faded blue, and the shoes also sport a galaxy print ankle liner and a translucent outsole.

via Sole Collector & CroatianStyle

How much would you spend to get these?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.