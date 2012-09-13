Nike LeBron 9 “What The LeBron?”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
09.13.12 6 years ago

I don’t even know where to begin with these sneakers. The Nike LeBron 9 “What The LeBron?” may never hit retail, but that won’t stop people from trying to get their hands on them. Why? Take one look and the sneaker just screams hype. Combining a number of different LeBron 9 colorways – in much the same way Kobe‘s version was done up earlier this year – these joints look like they stepped out of a rainbow.

As Sole Collector points out, you can see the “Watch the Throne” laces. The upper is a dope faded blue, and the shoes also sport a galaxy print ankle liner and a translucent outsole.

via Sole Collector & CroatianStyle

How much would you spend to get these?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 9Nike LeBron 9 "What The LeBron?"Style - Kicks and Gear

