Nike N7 Air Max Hyperaggressor

09.28.12 6 years ago

Coming via SneakerNews, the Nike N7 line of sneakers is getting a new, aggressive face with its Nike N7 Air Max Hyperaggressor, out now at select retailers. It may sound like a villain out of “The Avengers,” but the Hyperaggressor is a very nice, high-cut sneaker for ankle protection with a Max Air bag under the heel for maximum padding.

The Hyperfuse upper mixes with its breathable side panels with the characteristic Fog/Turquoise coloration of an N7 model. N7, for those who don’t know, is Nike’s program whose proceeds benefit Native American and aboriginal communities in North America. Retailers such as Oneness have this model for $100.

Will you cop?

