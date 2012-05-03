Nike Presents Special Air Force 1 & “Dreambox” For Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki overcame LeBron James last year. He powered through his old reputation, his age, the critics, he overcame it all to finally put a championship capper on one of the most underrated careers of all time. To celebrate an incredible championship run, Nike customized a crazy Nike Air Force 1 and a “dreambox” for the Big German. Israel Matteo, designer at the NIKEiD studio of the stand-alone store “21 Mercer” in New York, personalized this sneaker by incorporating Dallas’ colors, Nowitzki’s fadeaway, his number and even the date Dirk officially became a NBA Champion.

What might be even crazier is the box the sneaker comes in. Nike is calling it the “Dreambox” for obvious reasons. It’s made out of hardwood from a basketball court, and includes the company’s message to Nowitzki: “All dreams are crazy until they come true. Dirk did it.”

But the coolest part of all this was probably a 19-year-old basketball fan from Frankfurt/Germany, Alexander, getting the chance to come meet his idol. He was flown out to Dallas so he could play his hero one-on-one after being selected on Facebook.

Too bad these aren’t releasing to the public. I’d be all over them.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive photos of this crazy release…

