Nike x UNDFTD MVPuppets Tees Are In The Building

The last time we did a t-shirt giveaway for the MVPuppets, we had 654 responses trying to get their hands on one of the Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” tees. If you want to get your own puppet hands on one of these new collabo joints, then answer the following question:

Why do you deserve a Nike x UNDFTD MVPuppets t-shirt?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size and tee preference), and the best answers will win. Good luck!