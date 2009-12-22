Nike x UNDFTD MVPuppets Tees Are In The Building

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
12.22.09 9 years ago 68 Comments

The last time we did a t-shirt giveaway for the MVPuppets, we had 654 responses trying to get their hands on one of the Nike “Puppets 4 Rings” tees. If you want to get your own puppet hands on one of these new collabo joints, then answer the following question:

Why do you deserve a Nike x UNDFTD MVPuppets t-shirt?

Let us know in the comments below (with your size and tee preference), and the best answers will win. Good luck!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesMVPuppetsNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and GearUNDFTD

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP