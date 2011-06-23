The newis designed for the versatile player who can dominate on both ends of the court. Evolved since its 2008 debut, its lightweight, strong and responsive package is perfectly suited for cleaning glass, posting up, denying airspace, filling the lane, taking the outlet pass, fighting through picks and generally leaving opponents asking hard questions as it blows by them on its way to the basket.

Introduced the summer of 2008 in Beijing, the Nike Hyperdunk shattered the standards for basketball shoe design. With the introduction of Flywire technology and the fusion of lightweight composite materials, the Nike Hyperdunk proved that a shoe built for the rigors of competition, could shed considerable weight without compromising strength. Its modern, minimalist aesthetic turned heads and unique color combinations made a statement as well.

In its third evolution, the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 features next generation Flywire technology seamlessly blended in a mesh composite upper to create a design lighter in weight and more breathable than its predecessor. A new 3-D shaped, glass reinforced composite midfoot shank gives players torsional rigidity and responsiveness, while Nike Zoom units in both the heel and forefoot provide the low-profile, responsive cushioning that players covet. Weighing in at 11.5 ounces in a men’s size 9, the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 is lightweight without compromising strength and stability.

Introduced in the air on the feet of Kobe Bryant as he leaped a car, the Nike Hyperdunk series is evolving to meet the needs of the next generation of elite players. Blake Griffin emerged with a notable tri-fecta his rookie season â€“ All-Star, Slam Dunk Champion and Rookie of the Year â€“ and now represents the new roster of Nike Hyperdunk players.

And now for the other colorway…