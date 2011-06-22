Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Los Angeles Sparks Player Exclusive

Last night marked the 15th anniversary of the WNBA’s first game, a match between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty on June 21, 1997. To honor the historic date, Nike created a special Sparks colorway of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 for their players and courtside fans to wear during their 96-91 victory at home. Check ’em out:

So if you wanna be like Tina Thompson, Ticha Penicheiro, Ebony Hoffman, Noelle Quinn and Kristi Toliver, you can cop a pair of these limited edition shoes only at the Nike Vault along with one of the following “15 Years Strong” t-shirts.

