Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

If you didn’t cop Rajon Rondo‘s version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, you should think strongly about getting his version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low. Maybe it’s the Celtics colorway, or maybe it’s the the No. 9 embellished on the heel, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: House of Hoops
STRAIGHT FIRE!
Great look for #9
I WOULD RATHER WEAR THEM WITH AN ALL BLACK UPPER AND GREEN SOLE THAT WOULD LOOK CLEAN