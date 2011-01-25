Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

If you didn’t cop Rajon Rondo‘s version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, you should think strongly about getting his version of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low. Maybe it’s the Celtics colorway, or maybe it’s the the No. 9 embellished on the heel, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: House of Hoops

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.