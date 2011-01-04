If you’re a fan of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse and low-cut shoes, you’re in luck: The Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low is on its way. After the great success of its predecessor, Nike has trimmed down the collar to make this shoe extra lightweight, flexible and dynamic. Get excited. Check out a crisp white/royal variation below that would look great on the feet of some Kentucky Wildcats this spring.

What do you think?

Source: Sneaker Freaker

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.