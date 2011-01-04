Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
01.04.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

If you’re a fan of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse and low-cut shoes, you’re in luck: The Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low is on its way. After the great success of its predecessor, Nike has trimmed down the collar to make this shoe extra lightweight, flexible and dynamic. Get excited. Check out a crisp white/royal variation below that would look great on the feet of some Kentucky Wildcats this spring.

What do you think?

Source: Sneaker Freaker

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom HyperfuseNike Zoom Hyperfuse LowStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP