Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Randy Foye Player Exclusive

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse â€“ and there have been many â€“ I gotta say these home joints for Randy Foye are fresh. Maybe it’s the Clippers colorway, or maybe it’s his signature “Foye Boy” detailed on the side, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

