Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Randy Foye Player Exclusive

Of all the different player exclusive versions I’ve seen of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse â€“ and there have been many â€“ I gotta say these home joints for Randy Foye are fresh. Maybe it’s the Clippers colorway, or maybe it’s his signature “Foye Boy” detailed on the side, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
alright i’ll be the first, but prob not the last to ask..
RANDY FOYE has a player exclusive? what the hell. next up, the zaza pachulia limited editions..
Nice shoes.
But I’m waiting on the Phil Jackson limited purple and gold orthotic slippers to drop.
@ja that’s too damn funny lol
randy foye is wack, yall shouldnt be putting every scrub up with their own shoes
I need those in low top
So Randy Foye has his own Nikes and KG has resorted to wearing some Chinese shoes?