Nike Zoom KD IV – Texas Longhorns Player Exclusive

01.11.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

By now you’ve seen Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD IV. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Texas” edition, made exclusively for the Big 12’s Texas Longhorns. Check it out:

The Burnt Orange colorway pays tribute to KD’s alma mater. Look for this to hit retail at select locations in the spring.

What do you think?

Source: KevinDurant35.com

