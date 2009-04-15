Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Charlotte Hornets

KixAndTheCity never ceases to amaze us. Check out pics of the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Draft Day Charlotte Hornets
If you didn’t know Kobe wasn’t always a Laker. Back in ’96 the Mamba was drafted by Charlotte with the 13th overall pick. On draft night he was traded to L.A. for then Lakers center Vlade Divac.
To commemorate this moment in NBA history, Nike will release these Zoom Kobe IVs. The day of the draft 6.11.96 can be seen on the heel tab and on the footbed.
A release date for the Draft Day Charlotte Hornets Nike Zoom Kobe IV has not been confirmed stay tuned to here as well as KixAndTheCity.com for more info.
Hell yeah I remember that. I would hate to be the GM that made that move.
I think Kobe refused to play for Charlotte, didn’t he
NEVER ceases to amaze, maybe?
Nike screwed up. 6/11/96 wasnt the draft date.. 6/26/96 was the draft date. 7/11/96 was the date he was traded from Charlotte to LA
I would buy those as a Hornets fan just because of the colors (I mean, not that most nice-looking kicks come in sizes that fit me EVER, but if they did)… even though they are Kobe-fied.
What about the GM that took Sam Bowie instead of Jordan?
What about the coach that cut MJ?
IF i remember rightly he refused to workout let alone play for the hornets and esentially forced the trade – seemed like good business at the time….
@ 6… seems to me Portland has done that a few times, anyone ever heard of Kevin Durant.
The story goes that the Nets were gonna draft Kobe at #8, but his people said he’d only play for a big-market team like the Lakers. The Hornets pick/trade was a pre-arranged deal with L.A.
@ Austin: yup, that’s why the nets said “eff this” and drafted kittles ahead of Kobe . . . they didn’t want no drama.
Drink the Haterade:
I think I’ve hear of Kevin Durant. Is he the guy who’s teams season is done. Isn’t Oden’s team making noise in the West? Oden is going to be huge in the playoffs. Blazers made the right pick
Only noise Oden made was when he hopped off the couch, felt a “twinge”, and proceeded to need radical reconstructive surgery on his knee..
Roy, Aldridge and Kevin Durant would be plain and silly MURDER..
Come on Pryzbilla is ahead of him in the depth chart..
In other news, I heard they made a bunch of Jordans in Blazers colorways…
Idiots still talkn shit bout portland taking Oden over Durant. DURANT was not a team need for portland. Portland was one of the worst rebounding and defensive teams. Go look at the statistics and watch portland play then talk shit. People talking like they know ball when they dont even know the basic shit its sad.FYI dude is a ROOKIE and had MICROFRACTURE surgery. wake the fukk up
Slap in the face. thats like releasing the jordan one’s in rockets or blazer numbers for them passing on him… lol
lol @Glenn
Damn I miss my charlotte hornets. I was so excited when Kobe was picked. They Bobcats, Jazz and Hornets need to trade names. Utah Bobcats, New Orleans Jazz and give us back the Charlotte Hornets!!
@ JC lol. totally. i’m sure the hornets and their fans are stoked to have these sneakers out.
other examples i can think of – chris paul jordan shoes in milwaukee buck colour schemes.
Kobe wasn’t even drafted that day and also durant is ok but oden is terrible