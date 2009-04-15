Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Charlotte Hornets

KixAndTheCity never ceases to amaze us. Check out pics of the Nike Zoom Kobe IV: Draft Day Charlotte Hornets

If you didn’t know Kobe wasn’t always a Laker. Back in ’96 the Mamba was drafted by Charlotte with the 13th overall pick. On draft night he was traded to L.A. for then Lakers center Vlade Divac.

To commemorate this moment in NBA history, Nike will release these Zoom Kobe IVs. The day of the draft 6.11.96 can be seen on the heel tab and on the footbed.

A release date for the Draft Day Charlotte Hornets Nike Zoom Kobe IV has not been confirmed stay tuned to here as well as KixAndTheCity.com for more info.

