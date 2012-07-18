Nike Zoom Kobe VII “FC Barcelona” Pack

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
07.18.12 6 years ago

We all know Kobe Bryant is a cultured dude who grew up in Italy and has interests in many things all of us couldn’t care less about. So it’s no surprise, especially after Nike did a similar thing with the Kobe VI, that he’d drop a “FC Barcelona” pack for the Nike Zoom Kobe VII as an overseas exclusive. In order to describe these, I need something stronger than the word loud.

If you want to take a stab at picking these up, head to Europe’s NikeStore.com when they drop on July 21, and follow NikeStoreEurope on Twitter for a direct link when they release.

via NiceKicks

What do you think?

