Nike’s Air Jordan XX8 SE “UNC,” “Georgetown” & “Camo” Colorways Hit Stores Today

It’s been almost a year since Nike unveiled the Air Jordan XX8. The Russell Westbrook-inspired colorways were dope, as were the fantastic Ray Allen PE editions he wore in this summer’s Finals. Today, Jordan Brand will release the Air Jordan XX8 SE in three different colorways.

Dime first got a chance to check out the Air Jordan XX8 SE as part of Jordan Brand’s holiday preview.

But today, Jordan Brand formally introduced the Air Jordan XX8 SE to the public. The product drafts directly off the Air Jordan XX8 that debuted with Russell Westbrook last December.

The Air Jordan XX8 SE features the Jordan Flight Plate technology, the same technological advances as its earlier incarnation, but it allows the consumers to peek at the technology on the upper. The upper, which features a full inner sleeve made of sandwich mesh, enhances ventilation and reduces irritation, while providing an aggressive aesthetic for the games most dynamic athletes.

The Flight Plate technology includes a Pebax® moderator plate that maximizes the responsiveness of the Nike Zoom units through compression and deflection for optimal performance. Jordan Flight Plate unlocks the airbags in the forefoot and heel, unleashing the power of the Zoom bags.

The AIR JORDAN XX8 SE will be provided to Russell Westbrook when he makes his return to the court during the 2013-14 professional basketball season. Additionally, Jordan Brand college basketball partners, UNC, Georgetown, Marquette and Cal-Berkeley will have the option to rock the Jordan XX8 SE’s during their upcoming seasons.

The retail versions of the Air Jordan XX8 SE hit stores today. The retail colorways will consist of a traditional green-based camo, a navy and gray camo (inspired by the colors of the Georgetown Hoyas), and a university blue and white camo (inspired by the North Carolina Tar Heels).

Additionally, a royal blue, orange and yellow camo (inspired by Russell Westbrook) version will be available nationwide on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Air Jordan XX8 SE’s will be available at nike.com for a suggested retail price of $150.

[NIKE]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.