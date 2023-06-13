For the first time in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets have earned the right to be called champions. Despite trailing at halftime against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Ball Arena, the Nuggets were able to rally in the second half and pick up a 94-89 win in Game 5 to secure the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Unsurprisingly, Nikola Jokic had a masterful game to cap off one of the best postseason runs we’ve ever seen en route to being named NBA Finals MVP, scoring 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the field with 16 points and four assists in 42 minutes of work. His reaction to this triumph in the immediate aftermath was rather muted, but that wasn’t the case for his two older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, who have become fixtures at his games over the years.

Those two famously very large dudes were pretty pumped after the game, and they celebrated by doing what anyone would do in this situation: Picking up their brother’s boss and joyously throwing him in the air.

Jokic's brothers and Michael Malone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wWsSduMXg6 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 13, 2023

Was there also an attempt at picking up the two-time NBA MVP? You bet.

Anyway, back to that first video, just look at how happy Michael Malone is at all of this! He’s having the time of his life. This is, truly, what sports are all about.