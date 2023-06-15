nikola jokic jamal murray
Getty Image
DimeMag

Nikola Jokic Lost His NBA Finals MVP Trophy

Nikola Jokic capped an all-time great run in the NBA playoffs by leading the Denver Nuggets to the first championship in franchise history earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, this meant that Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP, and while there were plenty of players on the Nuggets who performed well in their series against the Miami Heat, it would have been the shock of all shocks if anyone else took the award home.

Actually, scratch the last part of that sentence, because “took the award home” doesn’t quite apply to Jokic. The two-time league MVP sat down with Malika Andrews of ESPN in the aftermath of the win and actually revealed that he lost the trophy, which he last saw in the office of the team’s equipment manager, Sparky Gonzales.

“I really don’t know,” Jokic said about the trophy’s location after Andrews noted that he’s the first Finals MVP to not bring it into a post-Finals interview she’s conducted. “I left it in Sparky’s room and it’s not there anymore. So, I don’t know. But hopefully it’s gonna arrive in my house.”

After the interview aired, Andrews was able to add a bit of clarity to the whole thing, saying that Gonzales actually has the trophy and it will be in Jokic’s possession by the time the team holds its championship parade.

Finally, there’s a thing for Jokic to look forward to with this parade that he clearly does not want to attend.

Listen To This
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×