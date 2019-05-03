Nikola Jokic Prefers To Play A Bit Heavier So He Doesn’t Get Pushed Around

05.03.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Nikola Jokic has been magnificent in his postseason debut this spring. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 8.6 assists as he’s led Denver to the second round and established himself a mostly unstoppable force.

But to the layperson, Jokic probably doesn’t look like the type of physical specimen you might associated with such feats of athletic prowess in the sports realm. Even the most generous assessment of his physique is that he lacks the type of muscle definition you’d expect from a professional athlete playing at the top of his game.

Jokic is well aware of this perception. He’s battled issues with weight management and nutrition since he arrived in the NBA, and despite the popular expectation that our athletes be cut from stone, Jokic argues that he prefers to play with a little extra weight than might normally be accepted so that he doesn’t get pushed around in the paint by the other pituitary giants he has to face on a nightly basis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNBA PlayoffsNikola JokicPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP