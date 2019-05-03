Getty Image

Nikola Jokic has been magnificent in his postseason debut this spring. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 8.6 assists as he’s led Denver to the second round and established himself a mostly unstoppable force.

But to the layperson, Jokic probably doesn’t look like the type of physical specimen you might associated with such feats of athletic prowess in the sports realm. Even the most generous assessment of his physique is that he lacks the type of muscle definition you’d expect from a professional athlete playing at the top of his game.

Jokic is well aware of this perception. He’s battled issues with weight management and nutrition since he arrived in the NBA, and despite the popular expectation that our athletes be cut from stone, Jokic argues that he prefers to play with a little extra weight than might normally be accepted so that he doesn’t get pushed around in the paint by the other pituitary giants he has to face on a nightly basis.