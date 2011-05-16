No One Wants It With KD & D-Rose

Since we know the NBA won’t do it, we’re sorry Seattle. The NBA’s New Big Thing took their biggest step since leaving the Emerald City with a 105-90 series-clinching win over Memphis. When two teams are so evenly matched, so deadlocked after six games that only one all-or-nothing, do-or-die showdown can decide who goes on and who goes home, it’s like a scene from a Clint Eastwood movie: in the end, it’s just Clint, a hand cannon and bodies. Games like these build legacies. This one was all about OKC’s stars (who balled so hard we’ll forgive their Revenge of the Nerds postgame looks) with 39 points from Kevin Durant, 17 from James Harden and Russell Westbrook (14 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists) showin’ up with the first Game 7 triple-double since Scottie Pippen‘s in 1992. By being aggressive at the rim, Durant really opened up some good looks for himself on the outside. His catch-and-shoot abilities are just insane. When he’s 65 and loses all ability to run and jump, he’s still going to play as a 6’11” guy who sits in the corner and drains threes. It was as if KD finally sat everyone down and said “Listen, I make the bread for us around here, so y’all just get on my back.” Not that he would ever do that, but you get the point. We don’t know if we’ve ever seen a guy that big that can shoot it like that (except for that dude he’s playing next round). And Westbrook showed us how a point guard can do everything right even when he’s not shooting the best (4-for-12 from the floor). In all other ways, he was phenomenal â€“ finding Durant on back cuts, following his shot after misses and doing some acrobatic s$%& to avoid contact at the rack. Harden hit three huge treys in the third quarter to break it wide open; Mr. T rocks the illest beard-mohawk combo. That’s a bad man right there … Memphis played tough, and kept getting after it in the fourth (behind 14 points from O.J. Mayo), but they just couldn’t get the stops they needed to cut into that lead. We mistakenly thought Harden’s trey with under three left was the dagger. Actually, it was his no-look drop pass to a trailing Durant on the very next possession. OKC opened up a lead of 19, and closed the coffin door. R.I.P. to the 2010-11 Memphis Grizzlies. But with Z-Bo (17 points, 10 rebounds), Mike Conley (18 points), Tony Allen and Rudy Gay all locked up for next year, we’re pretty sure we haven’t seen the last celebrations on Beale Street … The Western Conference Finals are set for tomorrow night: the Thunder and the Mavs. Who should be the favorite? … Derrick Rose is continuously reminding us that he’s a different animal, and honestly looked like the best player on the court in Chicago’s 102-83 Game 1 statement smackdown of the Heat. What was Mike Bibby doing Saturday night knowing he was going to be guarding Rose? Was he shaking? Was he popping in old Arizona tapes to remember what once was? Rose was scoring on everyone (28 points, six assists), but it was Luol Deng‘s 21 that was the key. Miami’s perimeter D cut off his patented slash-and-cut game, forcing him to get most of his looks off rebounds and from range. He said thanks and drained four threes. Miami did outshoot Chicago 47 to 44 percent from the field, but the Bulls had 13 more offensive rebounds and took 19 more shots. … For the Heat, Chris Bosh (30 points, 9 rebounds) showed out – he was The Big One. If you told the Heat that Bosh would play like that, they would’ve taken it in a second along with an expected W. Carlos Boozer (14 points, nine rebounds), what do ya got? But it’s all good if Chicago can continue to make life hard on Wade and LeBron (a combined 12-of-32 from the floor). We couldn’t tell if it was Chicago forcing, or the stars settling (they combined for just 11 second-half points), but either way, they took way too many jumpers. They need to be more aggressive moving forward if they want to get past Los Toros. The Bulls are just too versatile defensively; Everyone can literally guard anyone. Chuck called it the best defense he’s ever seen … New rule: when someone gets owned at the rim, they should have to give up some piece of property, like the deed to their house. If that was the case, after a vicious two-handed tomahawk right in D-Wade’s grill, Taj Gibson would’ve won himself a sweet villa in South Beach in the second quarter. Reggie Miller was so pumped about it, he went over-the-top on Steve Kerr (“It’s getting physical here in the booth”). This made us uncomfortable. But that wasn’t even Gibson’s sickest dunk … We’re out like getting in Taj’s way.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
first and foremost…
sporty J, suck a fat D you front running, bandwagon jumping, piece of sh!t
LOL!!!
Heat got pwned
So I guess the Heat was satisfied with beating Boston.
Absolutely no effort from Wade and James. I mean theres a stretch of like 5 possessions where Wade wasnt in a defensive stance at all, not once! And he was guarding Rose! WTF?
Are the emotionally drained?
…or is Chicago just peaking at the right time?
KD is the man. Loved what Russell brought to the game, tho he still had some horrible turnovers.
I would like to start this post with my a few quotes from the expert, Sporty J:
‘I just feel like it is such a waste of time to make us have to waste our time and play the Bulls.’
‘Funniest joke I heard last night was from 1 of my friends who said that the Bulls wont get swept by the HEAT.’
‘Is it me or did Derrick Rose look sad right before they won. Its like he had just realized who he had coming up next and realized his season was about to come to an end. Did you all see the fear in his eyes’
‘Somebody get the brooms out for chicago. You Bull fans are going to be so hurt after this.’
Hmmm…
HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA.
What a sad, sad piece of shit.
IT’S BASH A SPORTY J DAY!!!! TAKE A SHOT, IT’S FREE!!! ENJOY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
4 words: Taj Gibson 4 President!!! Those two dunks were orgasmic…pause and soenwhere in brazil varejao is smiling as his souls rests a lil easier.
that dunk on dwade was brutal.
i know wade is smaller and stuff, but wow, Gibson just destroyed him.
they took 19 more shots, wade and lebron both played their worst games of the postseason, 5 million offensive rebounds, miami bench literally did nothing….
so it wont be a sweep… meh
maybe sporty j has taken his talents somewhere else
I suspect we wouldn’t be seeing Sporty-J (aka Scary Spice) until the Heat wins one !!!
The bulls haven’t lost to an elite team since early December, have not lost more than 2 games in a row all year and have completely dominated 4th quarters all year. If the heat don’t win game 2 this series is over……
stop the bs for a sec and watch kobe’s interview made funny!!!!!
[youtu.be]
watching that game felt good. Miami will be back with a vengeance in game 2. But the bulls are crazy full of energy that I think theyl still take it.
Hey guys, Heat fan here, didnt saw the game ( I live in Italy, 6 hours of dif. ) but all I want to say its that we just need to win game 2 and the series is over. Chicago will not beat Miami in Miami.
@john
You know they already did it this year, right? Heat fans, your unshakable arrogance is getting embarrassing at this point… Win first, brag later, OK? You actually are a great team, that plays great ball, that’s all you should need. So please take your feet out of your collective mouths and shut up already…
@Jade – I think SPorty-J is more like Sporty Spice
Wade looks old and rickety, and he’s probably only 28 years old
Heat 4-2
Gibson=OMG. I literally said that like Natalie Portman in THOR ( great movie btw. She was so hot)
That put back dunk was SIIIIIIK. he reached crazy far bak for that one and put it down. Was loose as hell.
Bulls energy and hustle won this one. Every loose ball, every rebound they all wanted a piece of it.
There D was suffocating. They play a team. Not as 3 like in Miami. In bulls everyone has a go. Guys come off the bench and play like they are in all star conversation. And there starters all share the load. The GM did a great job putting this team together.
Great win for them. Hope they can keep it up!
First, Taj you ruthless !
Second,KD took on the game like Master Chief. Grown shit. Still Z-bo’s oozes cool even in defeat.
Third, only thing better than watching OKC…the bulls defense. Shit was beautiful.
“He said thanks and drained four threes.”
Great line!
oh and dime,way to get your swag back. The last coupla smacks been nice..
short,witty. Keep this one page format. How many times we gotta tell youz guys. Fuckin blocbuster…er dime lol !
Who want so bet that Chicagorilla was slapping his living room floor and defensive sliding around his entire place after the game?
Other side bets – Everything he has to throw away today will be done as a two handed tomahawk and screaming at the nearest person, “DID YOU SEE THE GAME LAST NIGHT? SHIT WAS BANANAS B.”
And the show goes on – If left alone for 17 seconds he will be mumbling “We goin’ to da ship” over and over.
I’m just messin with you, enjoy your team’s victory.
Wow – Taj Gibson is a monster. Chicago played great, and look like the may be heading to the finals soon. One more thing: will everyone PLEASE give Bosh some credit? Of course his season averages and scoring numbers were going to dip this year; he’s playing with 2 of the most dominant scorers in the game. He showed last night he’s still an elite player and he demands repsect.
Just to remind Sporty Spice what I posted on Friday in response to his silly “Heat will sweep” post. —> “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Heat get blown out in game 1… actually, I expect it.”
Big 2, Big 3, Big whatever…. it takes a TEAM to to advance to the Finals. The Heat are not a team, and a cohesive healthy team has exposed them to that fact.
If you didn’t think the Celts series didn’t leave them a bit drained either physically or emotionally, you saw it last night. The Bulls will overwhelm them this series.
The Bulls defense is ridiculous. I’m inclined to agree with Sir Charles. I haven’t seen a defense like that in a long time. They are so good that Boozer’s defensive deficiencies are hidden.
Referring Bosh –>”He showed last night he’s still an elite player and he demands repsect.”
Bah. Vince Carter still bangs out monster games once in a while too. Fuck that. Good game from Bosh last night, but that’s all the credit I’m giving him. Bosh is soft.
SHEEESH them Bulls looked GOOD last night.
Miami’s done. All you bandwagon fans will be ignorin the finals talkin bout you can’t wait till NFL season cuz you THOUGHT you had a championship team to root for with Miami, but you’re wrong.
The Bulls are for real, its obvious that they play as a UNIT and they communicate on D better than any team i’ve seen in a while. And like i said last week, Rose is the best player in the league and is proving it more and more every game he plays. As a Mavs fan I can’t even front…i’m fuckin scared to DEATH of what he’s gonna do to J Kidd if we make it past the Thunder. Shit will get UGLY out there lol.
Hey Spoelstra, have you ever considered givin Eddie House a lil more minutes?? Considering that Mike Bibby is absolutely worthless?? If Bibby’s not gonna hit open shots then get his diddy kong lookin ass the FUCK outta there SMFH. I understand he’s probably a better ball handler and passer than Eddie House…but thats what you have Wade and Lebron doing. You don’t run sets any way, just iso or pick n roll for the big 3 so give House a chance to knock down some wide open 3’s.
If Mike Miller, James Jones and Eddie House hit shots like they were supposed to then Miami would have a chance if they sped up the game and made it a track meet. Spoelstra’s too stupid to figure this one out and he’s gotten too comfortable with his stars winning games off athleticism alone. Bulls in 5, if not 4.
R.I.P Miami Heat, its been fun to watch, but move over and let the real beast of the east take over this shit.
Mavs 4 life but god dam it ain’t gonna be no cake walk to a chip is it lol
I guess KD was ready for his close-up. Props to Memphis Tenn. They could potentially be a top 5 seed next year.
I won’t shit on Sporty-J (even tho he deserves it) just yet cuz its just one game. If we play D like that every night don’t be surprised if u see a 7th banner in the rafters at the UC. As long as we cut down on turnovers and crash the offensive boards Miami won’t be able to get transition buckets which is basically their whole offense. Bosh hits us for 30 and we still win by a dub? Sheeiitt we’ll take that every night! And the dunks by Taj? SMH…somewhere Anderson Varejao is saying ”Thank you Taj Gibson!”. And lost in all of this is the fact that Miami STILL hasn’t beaten us yet!
Did the Heat really not dress a center last night? i understand wanting to be quick, but surley they realize that the Bulls are full of bigs. That was mind-boggling to me. Also, go Thunder. They looked really good yesterday, KD and RW were on their games.
ATTN ALL,
can we PLEASE get a Heat/Mavs final..
…if nothing else, just for the fact to see DeShawn Stevenson and LeBron James go head-to-head for a ring.
Let’s see if the OVERRATED comments Stevenson made yrs ago still applies…
what a GREAT (theatrical) matchup that would be….
@ DIME STAFF–
no mention about Rick Welts?
Phoenix Suns CEO came out and said he’s a HOMO.
@dime,
“Clint Eastwood, a hand cannon, and bodies!” hahahaha love it. Perfect way to describe Durants game yesterday. Dude went baaaaaalllllllsssss deeeeeeepppP on Memphis. Props to DRose’s Evil Twin Russ Westbrook with 14ast 14pts and 10rips. Kid has no idea how good he can be.
I’m not going to address Sporty as he has already been raped in the first few post.
Im mad Dime didnt use my idea for today’s smack.
A picture of Taj Gibson banging on Wade or the tip dunk with the caption
“put your 22’s in the air if you shitted on’em”
Why did the Bulls win so big last night?
Tom Thibedau. Thibs is somewhere laughing his ass off at Spolestra and his lack of coaching ability or control over his team. If the Bulls lose this series, Thibs might go on a drinking binge for losing to Spolestra.
Thibs threw out new plays (he stole Boston’s 1-3 pick n roll), made the perfect substitutions, and used the Miami iso offense to the Bulls advantage by packing the lane.
It’ll be intresting to see if Mia can adjust.
I do feel that Chicago was better prepared as they have played two teams who played their best ball vs Chi. While the Heat played Philly who probably didnt belong in the playoffs and Boston who’s injuries and age costed them that series.
@f&F
You have no idea how right you are! Hahahaha good shit though, actually made me laugh.
I won’t premature ejaculate over 1 win so im not going to talk shit like my team is the greatest thing since doggy style was invented.
Spoelstra is a failure. When a coach cannot coach/reprimand stars you do not belong in the NBA. When your coach cannot coach your offensive juggernauts properly you might as well ask your players to jump Leonidas’ abyss voluntarily.
Why the hell hasn’t Wade asserted himself more as the team’s leader?!!??
I can’t believe he’s being so damn passive about Lebron taking the driver seat.
last post for a while
This is the text i sent out after that first dunk by Taj
Wade: Granpa, if i put nuts on a wall, do you call them wall nuts?
Granpa: yes.
Wade: Well if i put nuts on a chest, do you call them chest nuts?
Granpa: yes.
Wade: And if i put nuts on my chin, do you call them chin nuts?
Granpa: hell naw nigga, that means you got Taj Gibson’s d!#k in ya mouth!
Real pumped about a Chicago-Mavs Final. How many times can you say that your 2 favorite teams are in the Finals together!??! (Unless you’re a Lakers-Celtics fan ha).
Mavs-Thunder will probably dominate tomorrow’s conversation, so I’ll let that be for a while.
Chicago’s defense is really good. Don’t know if I’d say it’s the best of all time or anything crazy (Chuck). The last couple years, people were throwing Boston’s defense similar love – so I guess it’s all Coach Thibs?
Before the season, if someone had told you that Carlos Boozer was on a dominant defensive team, would you have believed them?
It looks like coach Thibs is showing the League that his focus on defense & rebounding is the real deal. He got a lot of cred in Boston, but so much credit went to the old big three. Now he’s got a whole new group focused on his priorities and their killing it. Meanwhile, Boston didn’t look much like the team that’s been so good for the last three years without him.
Thibs= COY
Rose=MVP
Bulls=2011 Champs
BTW, just want to clarify that I’m no Chicago homer, nor am I a bandwagon jumper. I’m just making an objective, if somewhat obvious, prediction.
Next year we’ll see my NYK in the ECFs…
Heckler – Nobody cares if the Suns CEO is gay, same way nobody cared when you said you love the cock. It’s a non-issue Sweetie.
I want the Bulls to win so badly, and seeing that bang on Wade, the only issue I had yesterday was the down time between the games. I’m guessing there’s no way the Dallas/OKC series is as good as the Memphis one.
man, game 7 between okc/mem was SO fixed it’s not even funny. i had no dog in this fight, but memphis got shafted as zbo/gasol got hacked numerous times with no calls while durant and company got away with murder on defense, yet you couldnt touch them when they drove into the paint. the nba, where ref influencing happens.
Jamaal Magloire played extended minutes for the Heat.
^ Reason the Heat won’t do shit vs The Bulls. They have to play a Toronto-bred worthless piece of shit. Yesterday Magloire was reminded of what the rim feels like on that almost-missed dunk attempt. They should bring in Antonio and/or Dale Davis next year for some added frontcourt depth.
Damn, and Sporty J STILL aint here. Might have gone to the same island I want to when the Magic were eating shit. (Yes, self depreciating humor is NEVER bad.)
Damn that Bulls defense was so good, it’s actually more fun to watch than the offense of most teams in the L.
I was actually thinking the Heat will get this game seeing how the dismantled their past two opponents, while the Bulls have been somewhat underwhelming, except in Game 6 vs ATL.
This is still a long series, but the way the Bulls played, they making everyone lose their shit right now. THEY BE BALLIN.
And besides that game 1 win = Sporty J’s ego being shredded to pieces. THAT ALONE makes this win worth it.
Chicago’s D is crazy good. Im totally jumping on their bandwagon for this series (well, kinda, i dont know any hoops fan who grew up in the 90’s who doesn’t like the bulls at least a little)
The Bulls are just the epitome of proper basketball. defense, energy, depth, well rounded role players, a great coach and a humble star player. Compared to the Heat, with their Egos, Isos, Ring chasers and a coach with zero control over his players… The Bulls are the Anti-Heat… I dont wanna read too much into one game, but if the Bulls can take care of business at home in game 2, things will be lookin good.
oh and before it gets lost in the Heat bashing.
Durant and Westbrook just defined the definition of CLUTCH.
Game 7, season on the line, coming off a loss, and you come out and play your best game of the series. You are able to do what you do best….but you do it better than you did all series. Combine that, with the ability to hit game winners an IMO, thats how you define clutch.
A lot of people only look at the glitz and glammer of being clutch in Game winning shots. But there are many more important things that define a clutch player. Here is my way of determing a great clutch performer
Run stoppers: Making a play that stops the other team from pulling ahead or coming back. Could be with scoring, defense, or passing.
(think Paul Pierce vs Lebron in the 2007 or 2008 east finals that went 7 games and the C’s won on the back of Pierce who went toe to toe with Lebron. Paul just made sure that any attempt by Lebron to take over a game was thwarted by him making a great play.)
Closing time: when its time to focus in for a close out game or a big time game vs a great team, thats when you seperate the greats and the good. Great players take their all around game to another level. They focus in to the point where they are seemingly always making the right play on both sides of the court and throughout the entire game.
(perfect example is Allen Iverson’s game 7 performance vs Toronto in 2001 or 2002 playoffs. His shot was off so he used his passing and defense to beat TDot in probably the best game ive ever seen AI play)
Game winners:
The most looked at category when ppl talk about clutchness. and while it is a part, i think game winning shots is just a small part of being clutch. People leave out game winning defensive plays like Bird stealing the ball vs Det on the Isiah inbounds pass and hitting the cutter while falling out of bounds to win the game or Jordan stealing the ball from Karl Malone just before hitting “the shot 2”.
How about John Stockons rebound and full court baseball pass to Malone for the dagger lay in/doft dunk in the 97 finals vs Chicago?
Anyone who takes and makes bad shots can hit a game winner (JR Smith for instance), but it takes a true baller to make the right play in the clutch.
And lastly,
Inspiration: can your clutch player inspire his teammates to take it to their highest level and perform when everything is on the line? I spent my childhood watch MJ so i’ll use him for this example. Steve Kerr in 97, John Paxson in 93, And the 92 finals bulls bench in game 6. We already knew MJ could hit crazy game winners, but who knew he could or would inspire his teammates to do the same?
In the 92 finals game 6 vs Por Jordan was having his worse game of the series and it looked like the Blazers would push the series to 7. Then MJ came out and in came….Bobby Hansen??? Along with Stacey King, Cliff Levingston, BJ Armstrong ans Pippen, MJ cheered on his team as they came back from a huge 4th quarter deficet. Then MJ came back in and finished the job.
In 93 he made the pass to Pax for the game winner to complete the 3peat
In 97 he told Kerr to “be ready” in the huddle, just before he kicked it to him for the game winner.
That is my definition of clutch and Westbrook and Durant defined that yesterday.
Why the f did the Bulls go small against the best rebounding team in the L? Also its never a good sign when the team you are facing has 5 of the best 6 big men on both teams. The only way the Heatles win this is if the big 3 go OFF and Magloire/Dampier/Big Z all suddenly don’t suck. And that’s not gonna happen.
Also where the fuck has this Westbrook been all post season? Making the right pass, rebounding hard, and not pulling up for retarded shots. If OKC play like this no one can beat them. No one. Gonna be a fun series them vs Dallas.
As a Lakers fan, times like yesterday was a good time to enjoy hoops objectively.
1. Chicago’s defense is ridiculous. Been like that all year. So public service announcement: If you wanted Melo and were actually willing to give up Deng, Noah, Gibson and a pick, please put the bottle down….and slap the shit outta yourself. That much depth and havin 10 of your 12 guys(sorry, Booze and apologies to Korver cuz he was gettin dirty last night) play lockdown d is murder with a coach like Thibs.
2. This series ain’t over. Bosh and Wade both play like that, it’s a loss everyday. Miami just found out what Toronto fans been knowin since forever: If Chris Bosh is your leadin scorer, you ain’t goin nowhere. The quietest and most “whatever” 30 points ever…That bein said, series don’t start til the hometeam loses a home game.
3. Great series between the VANCOUVER GRIZZLIES and the SEATTLE SUPERSONICS. Pac-Northwest representin. two young teams on the huge upswing next season. Rudy gets back, but Griz GOTTA resign Gasol and Perkins should be healthy for OKC. West gonna be murder to get into 8 spot next season. Love the one poster talkin smack about OKC gettin the Stern “fix” even after all the upsets. Bruh, you missin the boat…
@ Chicagorilla – 93 wasn’t Mike. Scottie, inside to Horace, out to Paxson. 3 ball.
Honestly im thinking that Chi/MIA series going 6-7 games.. But then again defensive teams usually pick up steam late in games.. Chicago in 5????? lol nah im going 6.. I think Miami defends they homecourt first 2 games..
LETS GO DIRK.. you sons of bitches better get this done lol i stilll…… havent…….. accepted it lol
@ Sporty – J
SNICKER SNICKER
i guess it aint a sweep eh????
SNICKER SNICKER
K Dizzle, beat me to it….
“93 wasn’t Mike. Scottie, inside to Horace, out to Paxson. 3 ball.”
That was against my dude as a youngster, Sir Charles.
Ohhhhhhhh Spoooooooorrrrtyyyyyyy……………
Wheeeeeeeeeeeere aaaaaaaaarrrrre yooooouuuu???????????
Lets leave Sporty alone, he’s obviously in a very dark place right now