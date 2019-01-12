It’s not uncommon for coaches in one sport to turn to other sports for inspiration on how to do things. For example, a big talking point during England’s run to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 was how the team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, turned to the NBA and NFL for tips and pointers on some things the Three Lions did on and off the pitch.

Still, we’ve haven’t quite seen one coach do the cross-sport thing to the extent that Northern Kentucky coach John Brannen did on Friday night. The Norse were playing host to Horizon League foe Wright State, and with 11.8 seconds left, Northern Kentucky was doing all it could to protect a three-point lead.

This included running an absolutely wild inbounds play in which all five players stood out of bounds. Three players lined up to the right of junior forward Dantez Wilson, who was tasked with inbounding the ball. With all the attention being paid to the trips right setup we had on display, junior guard Tyler Sharpe ran a comeback route and received the pass.