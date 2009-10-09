Nuggets get locked up abroad; Shaq says ’10 Cavs > ’00-02 Lakers

Principal D-Stern had to have been pleased with his product yesterday, as two of the NBA’s three preseason games took place outside the United States. In Taiwan, the Pacers blew out the Nuggets: Troy Murphy put up 20 points with four threes, and Brandon Rush (20 pts) knocked down six triples, but the real story was Roy Hibbert. The kid was a BEAST, going for 20 points, 11 boards and eight blocks. Granted, Nene being out meant Denver started Johan Petro at center, but he only played 10 minutes before Birdman and K-Mart assumed most of the duties inside. It’s just preseason, but in the Nuggets‘ two games against NBA teams (they smashed a team of kids from Belgrade), they haven’t looked good at all … Carmelo scored 17 and J.R. Smith added 16. Smith is wearing #5 this season, FYI … T.J. Ford was all over the place with six points, 10 dimes, four steals and six turnovers, while backup A.J. Price scored 16. Have to admit, we didn’t see Price as an NBA player for most of his career at UConn, not really until that epic six-overtime game against Syracuse when he went toe-to-toe with Jonny Flynn … In Spain, the Jazz 20-pieced Real Madrid. Paul Millsap led the way with 20 points (9-10 FG) off the bench, while Carlos Boozer scored 14 in 20 minutes and Deron Williams had 16 points and five assists … Madrid was led by ex-Michigan star Louis Bullock, who scored 18 but somehow only had one three. Remember when Bullock was in college? He was a three-point machine, like a poor man’s Curtis Staples. Madrid also had Jorge Garbajosa and Cheick Samb … Speaking of UM, Chris Webber was doing color commentary at the announce table for NBA TV. (Well, more like he was in the announcer’s studio. You could tell it was one of those cases where the network didn’t want to spend money flying announcers to Europe when they could just watch the game on TV and tell us about it.) As usual, C-Webb was pretty funny. One time when the cameras showed Darryl Dawkins in the crowd rocking a hideous/amazing yellow suit, Webber busted out laughing for about a minute, then said, “I forgot what I was saying. I don’t know if the NBA will be allowed back here after that.” … In the one game from this continent, the Bobcats beat the Hornets in what was supposed to be a homecoming for Chris Paul in Greensboro, North Carolina. CP put up 24 points and six dimes in the loss, and rookie Marcus Thornton scored 19 for the Hornets. D.J. Augustin led the ‘Cats with 22 points (16-18 FT) and three steals. Emeka Okafor and Tyson Chandler both sat out with injuries … Pistons rookie Jonas Jerebko (one game) and Miami senior citizen Jamaal Magloire (two games) drew suspensions from their fight the other day that will go into effect when the regular season starts. No problem for Jerebko; he probably would’ve logged a DNP in his first game anyway. This one’s not even worth the “Who would win in a real fight?” conversation … You knew Shaq would go about his regular practice of burning bridges and overzealously talking up his new team/teammates at some point, but doing it before the regular season even starts was a surprise. In a recent interview, Shaq said the Cavs are, “Probably the best team I’ve ever played on, on paper anyway. I’ve always been on management to get me the power forward I’ve needed and the shooters I’ve needed.” … And then Mike Brown threw in his two cents: “When the big fella talks, you have to listen because he’s been around a long time and his resume speaks for itself. He’s been on a lot of teams. If he says that, it’s something that has to be heard.” … OK, so apparently the 2000, 2001 and 2002 Lakers couldn’t compare to LeBron‘s current group, and Shaq also forgot he played with Horace Grant in Orlando, Udonis Haslem in Miami and, oh yeah, AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE in Phoenix. (Wasn’t it Shaq who said he was gonna make Amar’e the best PF in the NBA?) And shooters? Dennis Scott and Robert Horry might have something to say about that … We’re out like Curtis Staples …
1st. Shaq talks to dam much.
i love shaq but sometimes …
Lebron is a SF not a PF. Lebron is built like a PF but does not play the PF. Anderson Vagina is your PF.
That 7-Feet Tall, 300 plus pounds MONKEY forgot to mention he played briefly with Worm.
Sure some can label Worm as a SF but he is always a PF in my book. Worm versus The Mailman!
Translation to Mike Brown quote — I will suck your dick!
Lebron alone makes it close …. but yall musta forgot Shaq is a joker.. always will be
LMAO nice one bruce
Really Grimace? Just because Shaq says something, it has to be heard? Shaq is a clown, precisely because he says something it is the best reason to completely ignore it.
And I agree with Bruce, when did Lebron turn into a power forward? Thats side-show bob’s job. But no need to bring the worm into the discussion. By the time he was on the Lakers he was so strung out he was barely better than Varajao is now.
And Dime, nice fake-out. With a heading like “Nuggets get locked up abroad” I was sure that J.R. Smith and Mello were sitting in a holding cell in Taiwan somewhere
McRoberts had a nice dunk. Again!
Dunk of the Year (so far):
[www.youtube.com]
Shaq is that kid who failed a couple of grades and seems cool and interesting when you are in 7th grade.
By the time 12th grade comes along, everyone else is moving on with life and that dude is still trying the moves that worked in 7th grade, cause it’s all he’s got.
You listen to him to be nice, but you really couldn’t give a shit if you ever saw him again.
Karl Malone??
Dman shaq talks wayyyy too much smack.. dang
Shaq can say whatever he wants… When LA face the CAVS and Kobe goes off and LeBron is exposed for not being Clutch we’ll see what Shaq has to say then…
During the Laker’s run from 2000-2002… Shaq and Kobe were arguably the #1 and #2 best players in the entire league. And they had championship, battle tested, playoff-proven vets like Horace Grant, Ron Harper, Robert Horry.
Shaq always likes to talk up whatever current team he is on and usually bash his past team, coach or star-player.
LeBron is either #1 or #2 in the league depends on who u ask, and the Cavs do not have another top 10 player on their team.
Besides the Kobe/Lebron factor which may or may not cancel each other out.. the Lakers were far superior than this Cavs squad.
Shaq know he lying lol.
Mike Brown sucks…Lebron and Shaq…
Pacers man-handled the Nuggets for most of the game. Their ‘cocky smiles’ left their cocky faces when they realized these PACERS ain’t NO pushovers like last year’s team which fielded 2-3 white players who played the most minutes waiting for Hibbert and Rush to develop an NBA game. Well, the waiting is over!! Hibbert had a 20-11-8 game and Rush had a similiar stat-stuffer game but the real story is the young NBA veterans that Larry Legend signed over the summer. No longer will NBA teams take advantage of the Pacers by fielding 5 athletic players to cut into our leads or win close games in the fourth quarter. Our stable of quarter horses are gonna extend LEADs all year and blow out alot of NBA teams this year. Add Pyscho-T and Dun Dun (when he’s healthy) to the mix and you’re gonna have a Pacer team unseen since the ABA days….go pacers!!!
Shaq is right, you guys are wrong. If the Lakers of 2000 were without him they wouldnt advanced to the playoffs maybe. The Heat without him would have lost to the Pistons, and the Cavs without him already advanced to the Finals ,,, So on paper the other 11 guys are better than the other 11 guys that he played in the past, thats what he’s trying to say.
Do the Cavs have the stupid-light schedule that they had last year? Ah, doesn’t matter. The Wizards will have their number.
You know come to think of it I think some time ago I said that Roy Hibbert was possibly going to be a problem this year. Now look.
…Then again I may have said that Roy Hibbert is possibly the problem lol. Ha Ha.
Anyway if Houston was smart they would have went after dude to fill Yao spot and be a decent back-up instead of 1-11 Ariza.
Dang I hope Ariza can do better than that wow! Pre-season too?? Wow!
i wasnt going to post till i read your comment you are right people dont understand what he was sayin.
what were the lakers before he joined? what did the heat do before him? and now he joins a team that made it to the conference finals.
now do i think this is the best team with him overall hell no the threepeat lakers were better but if take shaq out of the threepeat lakers the 06 heat and the 10 cavs then my friend this is the best team by far.
shaq and kobe were both top 5 players during that time but 1 and 2 belonged to shaq and td back then.
shaq says this stuff all the time he didnt mean it he jus said it to b funny…u cant say take him off th teams bcuz the teams were built around him…so having said thatim not sure this cavs team that doesnt have the same roster as when it went to the finals is better than the 01 lakers team that went 15-1
At 19 Ian –
Thats exactly what I thought when I first read. In 2000 and 2001 playoffs Shaq average 30 ptos, 15 reb , 3 assist, 2.5 blocks , 43 minutes and 56%FG with 2 players guarding him without the ball and 3 when the ball was with him. You take him out of that team and the Cavs would beat them 8 times out of 10.
@ john
u cant take shaq off that team but if u did with the way kobe plays do u really think the cavs would beat them? this was the time kobe was shooting EVERYTHING… and they still had the better coach dont 4get about that
jayslay: have you seen the way Lebron plays?
Jayslay –
Are you saying that the 2000 Kobe Bryant (21 ptos, 4 reb, assist, 44%FG) was better than the 2009/2010 Lebron James ?????? You must be into some serious stuffs
jayslay
the cavs destroy those lakers teams without shaq. the 00-02 lakers without shaq are barely a first round team dont forget about that.
btw yes u can take shaq of the teams because hes talking about the team HE has been on do u think he goes o i can play with prime shaq by my 37 year old self?? or some weird back to the future shit.
Mike Brown needs to take Shaq’s comments for a grain of salt.. This will be the same Shaq that will call him out for not getting him enough touches in the post as well as his lack of offensive knowledge!
Earl Watson is tough individual. His game is terrible though. TJ Ford has all star talent. Eric Maynor is going to be very very good. Deron Williams is the Best PG in the N.B.A. He does what he wants. He is Baron Davis healthy and with a winning team. Not fair. I love Chris Paul game. Overall Deron is scary. He has no weakness. He might not be mean enough. If he had the Gilbert mentality. He could avg a triple double like the big O. He scores 30+ and 15+ assists within a system. I don’t think you guys know how hard that is. He’s not even the teams 1st option. He defers so much its crazy. He could be a better defender. He’s no slouch though. He also has 40 inch vertical and is 100% healthy this yr. If he doesn’t make the all-star game this yr. I’m going on the TYRA banks show. LMAO.
Shaq also had Glen Rice in LA
NUMBER UNO: If the lebron-led cavs almost got shut out by the magic in the conf. finals, then lebron has no chance to even take out the 01 sixers squad. I mean, seriuosly?? Lebron got beat by a 6’ll no defense playing, 41% shooter in Hedo and a backup pg (alston).
Lebron also averaged around 20ft per game, as in a new nba record. Too bad most of them were charges. – My two cents
I was thinking the other day. If you substitut Melo with Wade or Lebron. I think the Nuggets would win the chip. If you put Melo on the Heat I think they’d be worst. Is that a testament to his position or work ethic. What has Melo developed in his game since he’s been in the league. He’s a great scorer that I give him but what else does he do. He holds the ball. Doesn’t rebound,defend,make winning plays consistently. I’m still a fan but you have to get better sir. Lebron and Wade are steadily improving something. Play the season like you played games 1 & 2 and your a top 5 player in the league not scorer. Scoring points everyone does. It doesn’t win games. There’s no excuse for you not to win and be better than last yr. Except for Anthony Carter who’s OVER the hill. Lawson isn’t ready either. Steve Blake would be ideal back in the building.
maybe the 01 sixers win who knows (hell no worst team ever to make the finals on the weak ass west) but maybe they beat the 01 lakers without shaq.
fan
i dont have a problem u callin williams the best pg in the league (my pick is parker of course) but dont mess it up by comparing him to baron davis. a healthy baron davis is still a below avg shooter that can kill your team any given game.
Ian… You don’t get but it’s cool. Your opinion. He tore his Knee 3 or more times. Some people don’t come back from 1 injury. Did you ever watch him at UCLA or in New Orleans. The Golden State thing was just a bleep on his map. Arguably one of the most talented guards to ever play the game. Put him on the Spurs or Cavs know they win a chip. Ask players and other critics who don’t judge last yr on the clips. Why do you think they’re even considered dangerous. Why do you think the Mavs aren’t the same. Why do you think Golden State is at the bottom of the map. He should have came to NY instead of Steph.
ian your hatred for the Lakers has officially made you the most ignorant dime blogger ever.2000-2002 lakers that three-peated wouldn’t have even been a first round playoff team with out shaq….ridiculous Kobe won some of those games while shaq was benched due to foul trouble…The Cavs now aren’t even better than the 2009 Lakers…evidence…4th ring for Kobe on his way to the 5th…Ian come to the reality that your Spurs team filled with retirees are “rebuilding” and stop misplacing your anger.John your obviously hanging with Ian,those teams without Shaq and just Kobe no doubt would have beat brons teams,Kobe is proven,Bron has so much to prove even at this date even GMS & coaches in the L believe that about him according to the 2009-2010
[www.nba.com]

survey that was taken,please review the whole site
@ Ian
Take Duncan out of all your teams and the same can be said for all your chips.. You guys sitting up here acting like the 00-03 Lakers is the only team that WOULDNT be a chip team if you took off their most dominant presence.. Goes both ways haters.. Take Dwade off the 06 Heat and do they beat the Mavs?? Take Kobe off those teams you think they win it all?? What has Shaq won without a HOF wingman neway?? SQUAT AND a Finals sweeping at the hands of the greatest.. On paper dont mean shit.. Chargers is great on paper lol
You guys is ill now.. Now we talkin what if Shaq wasnt on those teams they couldnt of beat who?? GTFOH lol
It must almost be season time cuz niggaz is talkin that same shit them bitchez do..
dude… Shaq’s just being shaq…
he hypes up his team more than the usual…
well, they should get their facts straight…
Shaq played with might as well, the best power forward to play the game in Karl Malone. and yes, BRUCE is right,
LeBron has a body of a power forward but has the speed of a point guard and the agility of shooting guard/small forward. but still LBJ is a SF.
I’m not a Laker Fan, but that group they had back in their championship runs from ’00 – ’02 is one of the best assembled teams ever.
So just let the former “Big Aristotle” to “The Big Pile of Trash” to smack…
I can say, Shaq has the Best Player in the NBA to play alongside with. ‘coz the Cavaliers wouldn’t make the Playoffs without LeBron James(let’s admit that everything relies on his shoulders), unlike Kobe’s team the Lakers that they can make it without him… not a championship but the playoffs is foreseen… :)
Ill tell you something Lebron and Shaq have in common.. As hyped as they both have been in the early careers to be the BEST and GREATEST of all time in their positions, possibly ever period, they both got they asses handed to them in they Finals appearances..
Swept in the first Finals appearances to be exact.. And now they find each other.. like i said LAKERS FAN WILL ORGASM if they make it to the Finals.. Bustin Shaq AND Lebron at once?? There is no way we would get that lucky.. Boston will handle them..
Mellmeister Lebron isn’t the best player in the L, the reason why kobes team would make atleast to the playoffs without him is because Kobe has instilled that killer instinct in his team, something bron hasn’t done,brons favorite player is still Kobe and even he still thinks kobe is the best player in the L along with D.Wade,along with Obama,along with Shaq and the list goes on.Kobes team being what they are has everything to do with the confidence they have playing on a team with a guy who will not lose,thats why GMs and coaches vote him as one of the best team leaders in the league and guess what?Lebron was no where to be found GMS and coaches don’t think he’s a good team leader please refer to the survey
[www.nba.com]
Kobe does what all yall said he couldnt do this past season and yall still disrespecting with this bron is the best player stuff….get a clue..bron hasn’t done anything…he can’t hold a candle to Kobe…there comparisons are a disgrace when you line up Kobe’s body of work with dude,whats this dudes 7th year in the league and he’s just now playing defense,by Kobe 7th year in the L he had been on 4 or 5 all-nba defensive teams,all nba teams,Bron has one MVP and a gold medal that he won because of Kobe…please refer back to the debacle he,carmello,d.wade had losing to Greece before the killer Kobe came to the olympics and bossed up.
Great point Lakeshow!Bron did get swept and so did fat shaq.Kobe atleast won two games in his first finals appearance by himself.Both of those cats are 60% game 40% hype…but Bron really has a lot to prove if he wants to take the crown from Kobe I don’t even think dude is better than dwayne wade much less kobe.
@ Lakeshow – Good post(post 35)
LMAO at Bron, Varejao, Mo and Delonte……sorry, AP bein as good “on paper” as even
GP, Kobe, George and the Mailman. I didn’t wanna put George, but he at least as good as Parker or Moon.
For real tho, this Cavs team ain’t even as good as
Nick, Penny, Horace and Dennis…
Shaq always entertains
@38 douglas copeland…
Dude… i said Best Player… didn’t say Best Team Leader… :) stats wise you have to go to LeBron…
“Lebron was no where to be found GMS and coaches don’t think he’s a good team leader please refer to the survey
[www.nba.com]
1″
I think Dime covered that and i’m not sure if it’s Narciso or Philips who published it… but, the only thing that didn’t go LeBron’s Way was “who would you hand the ball with the game on the line?”.
And That Year LeBron, D.Wade, Melo took home bronze in the olympics… they didn’t get much playing time. basketball is a team sport… and those 3 were catalysts as well…
Mellmeister again that where your wrong that’s not the only thing kobe got the nod over bron, he got the obvious things like most athletic,mvp,but he wasn’t mentioned in any of the defensive categories and kobe was mentioned in all of them and he was still included in all the offensive categories,best shooting gaurd,best player with game on the line,better team leader…do you really understand that????lebron didn’t get no votes man???This is what you bron zombies have sold him so tough on for so long over Kobe”he’s a better leader than kobe Yap,yap,yap”and the coaches and GMs didn’t give him not even one vote in this category (Kobe was 2nd in this categor).How are you supposedly the best player in the L and credited for being this great team guy and you don’t get one vote for that.lol.freakin fantastic.And “oh he’s a better defender than kobe now yap,yap,yap”no votes in those categories either.It says a lot.Stats?this key is a ball dominator he brings the ball up the court he always has the ball in his hand, Kobe has a point gaurd that he relies on to get him the ball in the post or on the wing,he operates in a system not in sheer and utter chaoss like bron which was so evident when they got punkd by the magic in the conf.finals and a team we practically swept in the nba finals.This is everyones knock on bron to he can’t operate in a system Jordan has said it, Phil has said it,it’s a known fact.
The Nuggets havent looked good?Its the fucking preseason.Nobody gives a shit who wins or loses.And how would you see Price NBA talent when he had brain problems then was suspended for stealing.And if you take Kobe and Shaq off them laker teams they’re really not shit.Whats the starting 5 D Fish,George,Fox,Grant,and who?Did they even have a backup center.They had old washed up vets and a young gunning ass Kobe and a in his prime unguardable Shaq.Bron of now would kill 24 year old Kobe who weighed 190 pounds.Laker Shaq would kill Cav Shaq and thats the only difference.@douglass-Give Bron Pau and he would’ve won twicw too.Lets not jump on Kobes nuts that hard.His team would go to the playoffs without him because he gave them killer instinct?lol.They would still make it because they got a fucking squad besides him.They missed playoff seasons while Kobe was in his 35 ppg prime.Everybody on Mailman and GP’s nuts musta forgot they got trashed in 5 games by Detroit.Who cares if they both lost their first finals.We just had 1000 bullshit comments last month calling Stock better than Zeke and he aint win shit from 20 to 40.If you gonna hate be consisitent with it.
@ Mellmeister – its friday so im going to spar with ya lol..
Dwade had better stats than damn near everyone last year and Chris Paul had the best stats the year before that.. Were those two ever really mentioned as being the best player in the L the past two years?? Now if you want to talk stats yeah you can go with Lebron but dont act like everytime time Lebron shares ANY court with Lebron everyone KNOWS who the better player is..
People dont realize it but when those 2 play each other they HOPE Lebron gets the better of Kobe but that really stems from the fact that we all know Kobe is at the top and all the kobe haters want Kobe off his perch..
And i agree with Doug.. Lebron couldnt/wouldnt crunch those stats in a real system.. dude touches the ball on EVERY SINGLE Cavs possession.. im surprised they dont get back court violations trying to get him the ball.. oh yeah he always walks it up too lol
#16 you racist mother focker. Fielded 2-3 white guys? I guess that being white must just equal, can’t play. Ask Gary Payton about a white guy when White Chocolate left him standing there with that stupid look on his face. John Stockton ring any bells? How bout pistol Pete, Jerry West, Kurt Rambis, Larry Bird, the Barry boys. Take your tired old racist crap and go away.
@ DOC
Technically Bron had a older Pau in Ilkauskas when he first got there but Z has gotten old real fast.. look at them both.. Both got off hand hooks.. Both can pop out for the J and both avg around 8-9 boards and both soft on D.. and what happened to soft ass Pau who was a puss just 2 years ago?? now all of a sudden he so hard he would get MisterMissedFT’s over the hump??
And this Lebron now would kill All Defensive First team Kobe?? i dunno know about that.. Tenacity and competetiveness is what drives real defenders.. i doubt Kobe would care about the weight difference.. Plus Lebron is allergic to the post so it aint like he using his weight..
And in 06 when Kobe avg those numbers we did make the playoffs.. we almost upset the Suns.. But KWAME FELL FOR THE FRICKING PUMP FAKE.. GOOD GOD MAN EVERYONE KNEW THEY NEEDED A 3 TO TIE!!!!
Sorry.. flashback..
@ Jaytea
Call me crazy.. but your white huh lol
Doc you’re wildin man?give bron Pau?and you got two cats that pass too much and don’t have the heart to take over games when it needs to be done.Listen man, Kobe is a born killer he’s not being cultivated into a killer on the court he was wired that way soon as he got in the L which is the same reason yall called him a gunner and ball hog as a youth, Kobe always had confidence and was never scared of the moment which made him who he is today.Bron is being sculpted into that Bron would pass the ball to damon jones to shoot the game winning shot,he was scared of the moment and don’t give me that he’s a better team player i’ll take Bron with 2 dudes on him over Damon Jones wide open.Bron wasn’t killn kobe at anytime in his career,even at 190lbs 80lbs of that was heart Kobe has always had will and superb skill that will always put him ahead of bron.Bron didn’t start playing a little defense til this year his 7th year in?and you say he’d do what to Kobe?by kobes 7th year he was on 3 or 4 all nba defensive teams and thats putting it nicely.you sound salty doc.I tried to fall back on you a little because you played ball at Rhode Island and kinda sounded like you knew what you were talking about but now you sounding extra salty that kobe won it this year fall back partna…and lay off the red bull snapper
First of all.Big Z never was on Pau level.To even insinuate that is crazy as fuck.And if Im not mistaken,winning 2 games dont take you over no hump.You just won 2 instead of none and yeah the puss Pau good enough for that.And you know what I meant Kobe aint make the playoffs in “prime years” when he already was supposed to have that so called killer instinct.And yeah Im talking All D Kobe getting 30 put on his head.I seen it happen by way worse players than Bron.I doubt Kobe would care about weight difference also.But caring and getting pummeled is 2 different things.And please with the excuses for Kobe.Kwame Brown my ass because everytime the Cavs lose you know who gets the blame…Dont tell me the Suns beat yall because of Kwame.