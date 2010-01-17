O.J. Da Juiceman

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems O.J. Mayo has been playing noticeably better ever since the whole USC thing finally came to a conclusion. Since the turn of the new year, around the same time the ‘SC sanctions were handed down, O.J. has been averaging 20-plus points per game and seems like he’s literally had a weight lifted off his shoulders — getting up for more dunks than usual and showing more hang time and creativity in the air … Mayo scored 19 last night in an upset win over San Antonio. The Grizzlies were in control most of the second half, but the Spurs chipped away and cut the lead to one on Roger Mason‘s jumper with 41 ticks left. Tim Duncan (23 pts, 5 blks) rebounded a Zach Randolph miss on the next possession, but before S.A. could set up a go-ahead play, Z-Bo snuck behind TD and poked the ball out for a steal. (Quickness and defense from Z-Bo? Believe it.) The Spurs never scored after that as Zach and O.J. iced it at the line … The last time the Cavs visited the Clippers, L.A. blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to cap what was probably their rock-bottom moment of last season. This time around, the Clips started blowing their double-digit lead late in the third quarter, and actually hung onto it until Delonte West‘s tip-in with under three minutes to go … It was still a one-point Cavs’ lead in the final minute when Baron Davis decided to take over; the only problem being Boom Dizzle was having an off night (9 pts, 3-10 FG) and he ignored the hot hand. First Baron dribbled around forever before putting Rasual Butler (33 pts) in a position to create his own shot — which isn’t really his thing — instead of getting him on a spot-up. Then on L.A.’s last chance, Baron took it himself and bricked a three when Butler and Eric Gordon (28 pts) were open … Right after the buzzer, Cleveland’s play-by-play guy said, “The only thing missing tonight are those cute little purple foam fingers!” Clowning the Lakers’ fans who threw stuff onto the Staples Center court during the Christmas Day game … Anyone else catch a little tension between LeBron (32 pts) and Clips’ assistant John Lucas? They shook hands and chatted briefly after the game, but LBJ seemed kind of annoyed, like when you get stuck talking to one of your crazy relatives and just want to get out of there ASAP. It was actually a reunion of sorts from when the Cavs were a disaster, as Rickey Buckets was also in the building … The Suns should know by now that the Bobcats are no longer a team you can afford to overlook. If Phoenix was still reeling from its last-second loss in Atlanta, the ‘Cats showed no mercy and ran ’em by almost 30. Gerald Wallace (29 pts, 13 rebs) and crew had already slapped up 100 points with four minutes left in the third quarter … Other stat lines from Saturday: Kevin Durant put up 36 points (14-18 FG) and 10 boards to beat Miami; Deron Williams‘ 18 points and six dimes bested Brandon Jennings‘ five points and 11 assists in a Utah win; Kevin Martin scored 23 in a loss to Washington; Chris Paul posted 22 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists to beat the Pacers; and for the second night in a row David Lee barely missed a triple-double (26 pts, 17 rebs, 9 asts), but for the second night in a row it was in a loss, as NY fell to Detroit … During that Hornets/Pacers game, the Indiana broadcast ran a viewer poll asking, “Who is the best point guard in the NBA?” The three answer options were CP, Steve Nash and Jason Kidd. Is that really the top three? Where do you think Chauncey, Deron, Tony Parker, Rondo and D-Rose fit in? … We’re out like Stevie Franchise …